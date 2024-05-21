How to get Astrite in Wuthering Waves

If you are looking to get Astrite in Wuthering Waves, here are a few easy ways that’ll reward you with this currency to get more wishes.

Astrite is the premium currency of Wuthering Waves and it looks like a silver star. It’s similar to Primogems in Genshin Impact and Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail, which means you have to save a lot of Astrite to pull for your favorite characters in the game.

Wuthering Waves is quite rewarding and there are a few ways that make Astrite farming easy. Here is all you need to know about collecting Astrite in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves

1. Complete Daily Mission

Like other gacha games, Wuthering Waves also features daily missions, and completing them is quite simple. Complete seven daily missions to receive 60 Astrite as a reward.

2. Story quests and side quests

Kuro Games Story quests are good sources of Astrite.

The engrossing story of Wuthering Waves has a multitude of companion quests and side quests to offer. If you complete these quests, you will often receive Astrite as a reward alongside other materials.

3. Exploration

Kuro Games Exploring the map will reward you with Astrite.

Once you are done playing the story, you will have a massive open world to explore. The world is filled with small puzzles, secrets, and treasure chests. Completing these puzzles and opening the chests will reward a small amount of Astrite.

While one chest might not give you enough, if you go through 100% exploration, you will have more than enough to pull for a 5-star unit.

4. Events

Kuro Games Complete events to receive Astrite.

Events are the bread and butter of Wuthering Waves. Starting from version 1.0, every patch will feature multiple events. Most of these events will be simple and completing them successfully will reward you with Astrite.

5. End-game content

Kuro Games Completing end-game activities grants you Astrite.

Wuthering Waves features difficult end-game content like Tower of Adversity. Taking part in it and overcoming its challenges will reward you with Astrite. You can also complete the boss challenge to receive more Astrite in the game.

6. Lunite Pass

Lunite Pass is similar to the Welkin Moon Blessing from Genshin Impact. You will receive a fixed amount of 90 Astrite for 30 days upon purchasing one of these passes.

7. Direct Purchase

Finally, you can always purchase Astrite from the in-game store with actual money. There are multiple packs to choose from, and it depends on your requirements.

Additionally, being a live-service game, Wuthering Waves will often undergo maintenance periods before the drop of a new patch. As compensation for the downtime, you will receive Astrite in your in-game email.

With the game launching on May 22, you’ll continue receiving several Astrite as free rewards for simply leveling up and playing in the initial days.

