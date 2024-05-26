How to test-run characters in Wuthering Waves before pulling for them

Before you pull, here’s how to check out and test-run characters in Wuthering Waves to get a feel of their overall gameplay and abilities.

Have you been stuck deciding which character you should pull in Wuthering Waves? Or maybe you’re considering saving up for the next banner? With various characters sporting different elements and abilities, it can be a tough decision to pick which ones you want in your team.

And no matter how many Wuthering Waves tier lists or gameplay videos you’ve been checking, ultimately, the decision is up to you. Fortunately, the game has a feature that lets you try out characters beforehand so that you can get a feel of their actual gameplay.

Article continues after ad

So, before you consider rerolling or using your free 5-star character selector, check out how to test-run characters in Wuthering Waves first.

Wuthering Waves: How to test limited-time event banner characters

kuro game All characters you can try out from the Ascendant Aces event in Wuthering Waves.

At the time of writing, there’s currently an event called “Ascendant Aces” that lets you try out Jiyan, Danjin, Chixia, and Mortefi — even if you haven’t unlocked all of them yet. Follow the steps below to test them out in your game:

Article continues after ad

Open the Event tab by clicking the party-like icon on the top left of your screen. Select the Ascendant Aces tab. Click whichever character you’d like to try out. Select Proceed. You’ll be taken into a short trial mode.

During the trial, you’re free to test out their abilities and figure out combos against enemies that spawn nearby. Additionally, you’ll also get free rewards once you’re done. Even if you’re not planning on pulling the character, this is an easy way to farm some free resources.

Article continues after ad

Do keep in mind, however, that this is a limited-time event, so you’ll have until June 13, 2024, to try them out in Wuthering Waves and earn these rewards. It’s unclear if the event will be coming back with a different character list rotation, but we’ll be sure to keep this piece updated if that’s the case.