Wuthering Waves needs to make one QoL change to make farming easier

Wuthering Waves has a farming system where you can collect loot in exchange for Waveplates. This is similar to Reisin from Genshin Impact. However, the cost to acquire loot through this currency in Wuthering Waves is very high and needs to change.

Every Tacet Discord field needs 60 of this currency to claim the loot. You can fight the enemies as many times as you want. However, you need Waveplates to collect the loot and gain Union Level. The maximum daily Waveplate cap without using any premium currency is 240.

This means the farming cycles are restricted to four per day. Since the release of Wuthering Waves, character leveling is the name of the game. That said, the massive farming cost is becoming a hindrance to a swift journey to the endgame.

Even though the problem is a bother, there are two easy fixes for it. All Kuro Games needs to do is either cut down the required Waveplate amount to 40 or increase the amount of loot obtained by keeping the current price intact.

Kuro Games Kuro Games needs to reduce the cost of claiming Tacit field rewards.

For instance, in Honkai Star Rail, daily material farming needs 10 Trailblaze power for one run. You can run it six times at most in one rotation. In that game, you also get 240 Trailblazer power, but the loot amount per run is much higher.

This is something that several players have complained about so far and have expressed their grievances over Reddit. One such player feels it’s “better to increase drop rate than lower waveplate” similar to Honkai Star Rail.

One of the reasons behind this decision could be to match how loot drops work in Genshin Impact. In Genshin Impact, players get 160 Resin daily, and one cycle costs 40 each. This means you can farm it for a maximum of four times. However, Genshin very recently announced they will increase the Resin cap to 200.

In Wuthering Waves, they increased the total Waveplates, but also the amount required, thereby keeping the number of runs similar. There are quite a few things that Wuthering Waves has kept similar to Genshin and this is one of them.

This does not mean Wuthering Waves will not make changes in the future. The developers have been very open when it comes to communication. Since the game’s release on May 22, they have addressed all kinds of player complaints and provided numerous rewards as compensation including a free 5-star.

The Waveplate change will be an amazing Quality of Life update, and players need to hope Kuro Games addresses this similar to how they have done so far.