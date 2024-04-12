Wrestling legend warns WWE not to “overexpose” Logan Paul

A WWE Hall of Famer is warning that “overexposing” Logan Paul would be a bad move as The Maverick’s US Title reign continues.

Logan Paul has emerged as an incredibly skilled WWE superstar who has taken to the world of pro-wrestling very quickly, putting on some highly entertaining matches so far.

At WrestleMania 40, Paul successfully defended his US Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, with a little help from YouTuber IShowSpeed.

In a recent podcast episode, former WWE commentator Jim Ross praised Logan and the company’s handling of him, but believes that it would be best if Paul continues to only wrestle a handful of matches each year.

“I think he’s overachieved. I’m pleasantly surprised at how much Logan Paul has developed. I don’t know who behind the scenes is coaching him, working with him. Don’t know, but he’s pretty extraordinary for somebody that’s had 12 matches,” JR explained.

(segment begins at 22:48)

Ross continued to sing the praises of Paul, commending him for taking “amazing” bumps and even admitting that he’s a big fan of his.

“The fact that he’s not wrestling every week on RAW or Smackdown is probably very, very smart,” JR added, noting that he wasn’t sure if this was done inadvertently or not. “But it’s very smart that he’s not being overexposed while he’s getting his wrestling boots laced tight and getting used to the format and protocol, so forth.”

The WWE icon even claimed that incorporating Prime into the match was a great call, because of how viral IShowSpeed and Randy Orton’s confrontation was.

It’s not clear yet what WWE has planned for Logan Paul heading into the next Premium Live Event on May 4 in the form of Backlash France, so we’ll have to see if he has a match on the card or if Triple H takes JR’s advice and only uses The Maverick sparingly.