Randy Orton hilariously rejected remix to his “Voices” theme song upon WWE return

A WWE reporter recently revealed that Randy Orton wanted nothing to do with Def Rebel’s remix to his theme song, “Voices” when the WWE played it for him ahead of his return in 2022.

The third-generation wrestling superstar walked out to two different theme songs from the time he entered the company in 2002 until “Voices” was produced in 2009.

The man behind the iconic song, WWE composer, director of music Jim Johnston credited its inspiration to Orton’s mystique, saying “you don’t know what he’s thinking.” But, Def Rebel knew Orton’s candid thoughts about their remix.

On April 24, the eve of his 22-year anniversary in the WWE, Corey Brennan of Fightful Wrestling said that the RKO specialist “was not happy” when WWE brass introduced the rendition to him.

Topic starts at 19:35

“Randy was not having that theme. It was Randy, Triple H and Michael Hayes. They played it through and within about 10 minutes of it being played through in the arena, one of my sources went, ‘yeah, that’s not being used,'” Brennan recounted.

Def Rebel is behind several WWE superstars’ theme songs, including Seth Rollins, United States Champion Logan Paul, and World Heavyweight Championship contender Jey Uso.

While Uso’s theme, “Main Event Ish” is a crowd favorite, the Fightful panel mentioned that stars like Sheamus have transitioned away from versions that the company gave them from Def Rebel’s catalog.

But it’s different for Randy Orton, as the WWE’s 18th Grand Slam champion’s song fits him to a tee. His self-absorbed character, maniacal in-ring presence and unhinged tactics have worked in concert to help establish Orton as one of the WWE’s greatest heels.

The deviation from his classic rock theme stood no chance with Orton, who continues to walk out to the song that’s tied to some of his greatest fights.