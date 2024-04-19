John Cena next opponent: Judgement Day eyes revenge for Raw beatdown

After John Cena saved The Awesome Truth from losing to The Judgment Day stable, many fans are wondering who he’ll match up against when he next enters the ring.

Cena has been a part-time WWE superstar for the last five years. The 16-time world champion has only appeared on Raw or SmackDown five times in the last eight months.

Despite his reduced activity within the wrestling promotion, Cena’s presence has been vital in recent weeks. He first put a beatdown on Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline to help Cody Rhodes capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

He played the hero again on Raw by saving The Miz and R-Truth in their handicap tag team match. All three performed the ‘Five-Knuckle Shuffle’ and ‘Attitude Adjustment’ moves on Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to seal the win.

After declaring that he’ll fight until the age of 50 following ‘Mania, the WWE universe can expect to see more of the 46-year-old in 2024, but who will face the 23-year veteran next?

John Cena finishes Judgment Day feud against Finn Balor

A hero needs a villain to take down and The Judgment Day faction are about as villainous as they come in the WWE. Balor is their second in command – behind World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest – someone who ruffles the feathers of babyfaces on the roster as well as the fans.

Who better to silence one of Raw’s biggest heels than Cena? Considering the fact that the long-time veteran likely won’t be contending for titles and building narratives due to his sparing appearances, a one-off with Balor fits his current role and serves his purpose as the fan-favorite of the company.

The Time is Now for Chad Gable

Chad Gable turned heel when he attacked his former ally Sami Zayn following their Intercontinental Championship match on the April 15 episode of Raw.

His assault garnered widespread backlash, even from the likes of NBA legend Charles Barkley, who told Pat McAfee, “You know what, I was going to fly up there and whoop Gable’s a**.”

While Barkley won’t avenge Gable, Cena would be a suitable candidate to do so. The WWE might expand the newfound feud between the leader of the Alpha Academy stable and Zayn.

Though, if Gable continues to assault Zayn, he could hear “The Time is Now” signal the end of his villainous triumph over the Intercontinental champ.

John Cena & Jimmy Uso get back at The Bloodline

The precedent is written all over a potential tag team matchup between Cena and Jimmy Uso against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Sikoa betrayed his brother Uso with the help of Tonga, the newest WWE superstar and Bloodline member, on the April 12 episode of SmackDown.

Uso won’t just fade into the distance. In order to get back at Sikoa and Tonga, the only two active members of The Bloodline faction, he may need help. The WWE could name Cena as his tag team partner for a formal match.

Or, if The Bloodline duo decides to intervene in one of his scheduled bouts or even take him on in a handicap match, Cena would be a perfect superstar to counter with his own intervention.