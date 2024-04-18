Damian Priest’s next opponent: Who is coming for World Heavyweight title?

Damian Priest shocked the wrestling world by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Wrestlemania 40 and earning the first championship in his short WWE career. Now, his attention turns toward a new foe.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 40, ‘The Scottish Psychopath’ got into it ringside with CM Punk, allowing Priest to take advantage and win the title.

Once a rising prospect known primarily for his leadership role in The Judgment Day, Priest has cemented himself as one of the primetime players in the WWE — even at the ripe age of 41.

The new World Heavyweight Champion spoke of the difficulty getting to the top of the WWE mountain at Wrestlemania 40. He made it clear that he has no intentions of coming down any time soon.

WWE held a Fatal 4-Way match on the April 8 episode of RAW to determine a number one contender for Priest’s title. It featured McIntyre, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Jey Uso as they all vied for a coveted championship opportunity.

Contents

Who is Damian Priest fighting next?

Jey Uso emerged victorious in the number one contender match after spearing Drew McIntyre and securing the three-count, thanks to a distraction by Drew’s rival, CM Punk.

Before breaking away from The Bloodline, Uso was best known as one-half of arguably the best tag team in WWE history. He was a key factor in Roman Reigns taking over the company for much of the past four years.

However, Uso finally had enough of Reigns’ brash leadership style, culminating in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Alas, Jey came up short of his ultimate goal, but that didn’t stop his momentum. In fact, the younger Uso is at the peak of popularity as the “Yeet” movement continues gaining steam.

Uso has Priest firmly in his crosshairs, and this time, the Samoan star wants to make good on his “Main Event Jey Uso” moniker while simultaneously ruining Priest’s biggest moment to date.

When will Damian Priest fight Jey Uso?

The World Heavyweight Championship bout will take place at Backlash France on May 4 at LDLC Arena. It will mark the first title defense for Priest.

As for Uso, this opportunity presents a chance to avenge the loss he suffered to Reigns at last year’s SummerSlam. Both men have plenty to fight for other than just the belt.

Priest wants to prove to fans that this push he’s receiving from the WWE is warranted. Uso, meanwhile, aims to get out of the shadow of his older cousin by showing he doesn’t need Reigns to become a champion.

Can Uso upset Priest at Backlash?

Although many expect Priest to retain his recently won championship, viewers shouldn’t rule out an upset from fan-favorite Uso.

The company has built Jey as a superstar on the fringe of main event status. A victory against Priest would allow him to bust through that glass ceiling and etch his name as a world champion.

His style matches up well with Priest, as Uso is never shy about putting his body on the line to complete jaw-dropping spots, especially daring leaps from the top rope.

The power of Priest is a phenomenal foil, which should make for an exciting blend of fighting styles. If Uso can overwhelm the champion with his speed, it could be a long night for the Judgment Day leader.

Speaking of which, rumors have been swirling about a potential rift between members of the Judgment Day. With Rhea Ripley out of action for a few months, the faction could fall apart if Finn Balor turns on Priest and costs him the belt – watch this space.

Why Priest should retain the World Heavyweight Championship

The prospect of Uso sporting the World Heavyweight Championship is intriguing, but taking the belt off Priest this hastily would be a misguided decision by the WWE.

Since winning the Money in the Bank ladder match last summer, Priest has been building up his resume and preparing himself for an eventual world title run.

He spearheads the Judgement Day faction as their de facto leader — although Rhea Ripley may have a gripe with that claim. Nonetheless, Priest’s character has progressed exponentially in recent months.

Now, after winning the World Heavyweight Championship via an all-time Wrestlemania moment, Priest’s stock is the highest it has ever been.

Saddling the 41-year-old with a loss only a month into his title reign would do irreparable damage to his image amongst fans. If Priest is to remain a cornerstone piece in the WWE, he must win at Backlash France.

Jey’s time as a world champion can come later on down the line. Right now, it is Priest’s moment — and it should stay that way as the WWE continues pushing him to be a leader for the company in 2024.