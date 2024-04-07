Jason Kelce rescues Rey Mysterio in surprising Wrestlemania 40 appearance

Jason Kelce shocked the WWE Universe by storming into Wrestlemania 40 and helping Rey Mysterio seize an exciting victory.

The opening night of Wrestlemania 40 began with a couple of exciting championship matchups. But the third fight of the evening sent shockwaves around social media.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade were in the midst of a hard-fought battle against Rey’s real-life son, Dominik Mysterio, and Santos Escobar.

After chaos ensued with considerable interference in favor of Dom and Santos, it seemed Rey and Andrade were in a great deal of trouble.

And then, out of nowhere, two giant men donning luchador masks evened the playing field and helped former WWE champion Rey Mysterio to victory.

Following the match, fans everywhere tried to figure out who the mystery entrants were. As they both removed their masks, a deafening reaction from the crowd occurred.

The recently-retired Jason Kelce embraced the crowd with his arms in the air while his former teammate and current Eagle, Lane Johnson, flanked him on the other side.

With Wrestlemania 40 taking place at the Philadelphia Eagles home stadium of Lincoln Financial Field, it makes sense that both Kelce and Johnson showed up.

Kelce is a known professional wrestling fan and even got caught wearing a luchador mask at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl party earlier in the year.

Kelce brought everything full circle by appearing at the biggest Wrestlemania of all time and doing so to help arguably the most famous mask-wearer in WWE history.

Perhaps, as one fan speculated, this is merely the beginning of the Kelce-WWE partnership.

Jason’s brother and New Heights podcast co-host, Travis Kelce, has spoken numerous times about potentially pursuing a WWE match in the future.

Who knows, a tag team of the Kelce Brothers could be on the television screen sooner than later.