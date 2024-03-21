Travis Kelce calls Love Is Blind Season 6 “the worst trash ever”

Travis Kelce just made it clear that he has a strong love-hate relationship when it comes to Love Is Blind Season 6.

While Travis Kelce is known for being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs and being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, he is also recognized for his reality TV career.

Similar to The Bachelor, he once was the male lead in his own dating TV series called Catching Kelce back in 2016. At the end of the competition, he started dating the winner Maya Benberry but their relationship later ended in a breakup.

It was assumed that after his show he hasn’t been interested in the reality TV field anymore, but surprisingly, Travis might still be a dating show stan.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Travis Kelce is a fan of Love Is Blind Season 6 (kind of)

On March 20, The New Heights Show (which stars Travis and his brother Jason Kelce) posted a video on Instagram that exposed Travis’ opinion on the sixth season of LIB.

“It is the worst trash ever. It’s worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f***ing good, he explained in the video.

Article continues after ad

During the clip, Travis repeatedly urged Jason to watch it too, but the now-retired football player was not having it at all.

“I’m not watching, no I’m not watching that trash. I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls***t,” Jason countered in the video. Needless to say, the Kelce’s don’t always agree on everything.

Article continues after ad

Viewers took this video as Travis potentially referring to the idea that Taylor watched LIB with him and shared their takeaway in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “The thought of Travis and Taylor watching love is blind together… wow that’s powerful

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “So Taylor Swift watches Love is Blind… That’s what I heard.”