Costco Guy AJ finally makes wrestling return by attacking AEW star

The dad of the Costco Guys, A.J., finally made his long-awaited return to the wrestling ring by attacking an AEW star mid-match as they look to be setting up their own matchup.

Over the past year, the Costco Guys – A.J. and Big Justice – have taken over the internet. Their ‘boom or doom’ reviews of the Costco food menu propelled them to stardom and they’ve even released music based on their catchphrase.

However, the most interesting part of their background story is the fact that A.J. once tried to make it back as a professional wrestler. Clips of the Costco Guys chief wrestling in independent promotions have popped up online and only helped spark intrigue in him getting back into the ring.

Well, after appearing at AEW All Out back in September, A.J. revealed that he’d penned a one-match deal with All Elite Wrestling to satisfy that fan intrigue.

Now, he’s got his sights set on a target for that return match, and it’s Q.T. Marshall. The pair have traded verbal jabs about it, but A.J. took things up a notch on October 6 by interrupting Marshall’s match at Coastal Championship Wrestling.

Towards the end of the match, A.J. jumped into the ring and delivered a devastating powerbomb to his new rival, costing Marshall the match and his CCW title.

Clips of the moment have already spread across social media, with AJ’s own post getting around 500k views at the time of writing.

He also noted that when he does return to the ring properly, he’ll likely go by the name ‘Big Boom AJ’ which is pretty apt given that’s how he’s come to be known online.

It remains to be seen as to exactly when that return will be. AEW has weekly TV shows of Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage, as well as an upcoming PPV in the form of WrestleDream.