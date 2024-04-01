WoW’s Easter Noblegarden event lets players fight aggressive ducks

With Easter finally here, World of Warcraft is leaning into the festivities by launching the Noblegarden event. With some exciting rewards on offer, here’s everything you need to know about participating.

The Noblegarden event runs from April 1-8, and players can join the fun at several locations across Azeroth. To get started, head to Azure Watch, Dolanaar, Goldshire, Kharanos, Brill, Razor Hill, Bloodhoof Village, Falconwing Square, or Valdrakken and speak to the appropriate quest giver.

In sharing the news of the event, Blizzard explained the central focus:

“The great feast of Noblegarden has long been celebrated by the races of the Alliance and recently adopted by those of the Horde. During this joyous event, it is customary for the nobles and lords from each race to hide coins, candy, and the occasional treasures within special eggs painted to look like wildflowers. These eggs are then scattered around major cities for the citizenry to find.”

In Razor Hill and Goldshire, overly aggressive ducks are disrupting the celebrations. Zinnia Brooks in Goldshire and Sylnaria Fareflame in Razor Hill have a quest that tasks players with stopping them.

Excitingly, there are plenty of collectibles to earn over the next week from the above quest. To have a chance at getting them to drop, players must find a giant golden egg and drag it to Daetan, the duck’s nest. From there, simply defeat him to earn possible rewards.

Rewards include the Noble Flying Carpet mount and Spring Reveler’s Turquoise Attire. Additionally, the Noblegarden vendor sells the Lovely Duckling Battle Pet, while the Duck Disguiser toy can be earned by completing the yearly “What the Duck?” questline.

A version of the event will also appear on Classic servers, though the date for that is set for April 9-15. To start, simply head to the faction starting areas and go from there.