Diablo 4 March of the Goblins Anniversary Event explained: Dates, rewards, more

Diablo 4 is set to kick off its one-year anniversary with the March of the Goblins Anniversary Event. Here’s everything you need to know including dates, new rewards, and more.

It’s hard to believe that Diablo 4 is nearly a year old given that it’s only just coming into its own. Despite a rocky start for the game as a whole, Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn has captured the attention of players thanks to its major overhaul of the title.

While there’s a tonne of rewards to be earned this season in the new Battle Pass, Blizzard is upping the goodies with a mid-season event. All in an effort to celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4’s March of the Goblin’s Anniversary Event is arriving soon so we’ve compiled all the key info. This guide will give a rundown on dates, rewards, buffs, and more.

March of the Goblins will kick off in Diablo 4 on June 6, 2024. The event is being broken down into two parts and not all the closing dates have been revealed as of yet.

Article continues after ad

What info we do have will be broken down below and we’ll be sure to update this section when the closing date of Part 2 is confirmed.

Diablo 4 March of the Goblins Part 1 event details

Blizzard Entertainment You’ll see full-blown packs of Loot Goblins in the event.

Part 1 of March of the Goblins will do what it says on the box and flood Sanctuary with an influx of Loot Goblins. It seems perfect for Season 4 given its Loot Reborn moniker.

Article continues after ad

This will give players the opportunity to farm plenty of Gold and Rare drops that Loot Goblins are known to hoard. These sneaky little fellows will show up in abundance from June 6 through to June 13.

During this time, players will also notice more Greed Shrines popping up in Sanctuary. So much so that players should be able to take advantage of them while they chase down the Goblins.

Blizzard is also giving away a free cosmetic item in Diablo 4’s in-game shop and it looks like players will have a range to choose from. You can claim your free reward between June 6 and June 12 but players will have until June 20 to get all of the new cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment There’s something for every class in the Diablo 4 Anniversary Event.

Diablo 4 March of the Goblins Part 2 event details

Blizzard is calling Part 2 of Diablo 4’s March of the Goblins Anniversary Event Mother’s Blessing. This game-wide boon grants a 25% increase in experience earned and a 50% increase in Gold earned.

If you were thinking about rolling a new character, there certainly wouldn’t be a better time to do so. Although, if you’re already deep into the endgame of Diablo 4 Season 4, that extra Gold could really help with your Masterworking.

Blizzard has said that every Diablo 4 player will benefit from the Mother’s Blessing for a period of 10 days. Presumably, this is from the start date of the event but concrete dates for this haven’t been outlined.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Lilith can’t be all bad if she’s giving us more Gold and EXP.

That’s all the available info for Diablo 4’s March of the Goblins Anniversary Event so far. We’ll keep an eye out for extra goodies.

If you are looking to take advantage of the event by building a new character, check out our Diablo 4 build guides ahead of time.

Article continues after ad

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds | Best Diablo 4 Druid builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Best Diablo Rogue builds