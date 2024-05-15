Solo Leveling Arise Beat the Devs event: Release date, rewards, more

The first Solo Leveling: Arise event is now live and players are tasked with beating the Battlefield of Time – Almighty Shaman, Kargalgan boss fight as quickly as possible.

Solo Leveling: Arise is home to plenty of deadly bosses and Kargalgan is the latest fearsome foe players will need to take down to gain event rewards. Kargalgan is a shaman that summons waves of shadowy enemies, which can quickly overwhelm even the best Hunters if they’re not careful.

His deadly AoE attacks can also prove lethal to all those unfortunate enough to get in the way, but if you think you have what it takes to beat this boss in record time, then you’ll want to enter Solo Leveling: Arise’s Beat the Devs event.

Contents

The first Solo Leveling: Arise event began on May 14, 2024, and runs until May 21, 2024.

This means you’ll have plenty of time to practice fighting Kargalgan before you submit your best kill time.

How to participate in Solo Leveling: Arise Beat the Devs event

If you wish to take part in the first Solo Leveling: Arise event, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Boot up Solo Leveling: Arise on PC or mobile device. Take a video or image of gameplay in Battlefield of Time – Almighty Shaman, Kargalgan. Share the video or image on social media. Submit the link to the SNS post registered through the forum survey.

It’s important to note that, you must include images or videos that display the results & ranking screen after completing the Battlefield of Time – Almighty Shaman, Kargalgan. Your character’s nickname must also be visible to qualify for the competition rewards.

You can find all the valid social media platforms and required hashtags in the table below:

Valid Social Media Platforms Required hashtags Participate in Survey Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram #SoloLevelingARISE

#sololeveling

#sololevelinggame

#BeatTheDevs Submit the post and account information registered on SNS through this survey.

All Solo Leveling: Arise Beat the Devs event rewards

All the Solo Leveling: Arise Beat the Devs event rewards can be found below:

Details Subject Reward Draw Reward 100 Participants Essence Stones x 3,000 Participation Reward All Valid Participants Gold x 100,000

The rewards will be distributed via the in-game mailbox after the announcement of winners, so be sure to keep an eye out on the Solo Leveling: Arise X account for the latest updates.

