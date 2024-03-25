WoW: Season of Discovery Phase 3 release date and raid location confirmed

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has been a bit of a revelation for the Classic WoW community, but things have been quiet in recent weeks. Now, new Phase Three details have been announced, including an exciting new raid location.

The first big piece of information confirmed via the This Week in WoW update is that Phase Three of Season of Discovery is set to release on April 4. This is roughly in line with the previous release schedule and may also have the intention of allowing new Battle Royale mode Plunderstorm the time to breathe.

The first two phases of the game allowed players to level to 25 and 40 respectively. As such, the developers introduced “endgame” activities for players to conquer in the form of 10-man adaptations of beloved dungeons Blackfathom Deeps and Gnomeregan.

Article continues after ad

This is changing from the third phase onwards, with the new raid-dungeon adaptation now geared towards catering for 20 players. In Phase Three, players will head to the Sunken Temple or The Temple of Atal’Hakkar.

Article continues after ad

Exact details on the raid’s design have yet to be confirmed, but players will encounter new mechanics. The instance may also include additional bosses and areas that didn’t exist in standard Classic WoW.

More details will inevitably follow in the coming days, with many waiting for information on the new potential PvP activity.