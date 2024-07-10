When is WoW Season of Discovery Phase 4: Global release date and times confirmed

The World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery experiment is coming to its inevitable conclusion, and the final phase looks better than ever. With many of the details around Phase 4 confirmed, the developer has also detailed exactly when we can get our hands on this new era for the game.

Phase 4 should be the endgame for Season of Discovery players as they complete their respective journeys at Level 60. As such, it’s getting a very broad conclusion that includes a ton of new activities, dungeons, and raids to conquer.

The centerpiece activity is Molten Core, which has been adapted into a 20-man raid dungeon. It features new bosses and rewards, as well as reworks to some of its most iconic encounters. Additionally, dungeons like Blackrock Depths and Stratholme make their first appearance, all with additional new rewards.

With plenty to get into, here’s everything you need to know about the launch.

In a blue post on the official World of Warcraft forums, Blizzard confirmed the simultaneous global release of Phase 4, as well as some significant other release times, as follows:

July 11 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 CEST) – Phase 4 begins and the level cap is raised to 60.

July 18 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 CEST) – The Tainted Scar and Storm Cliffs raid instances become available.

July 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 CEST) – Onyxia’s Lair and the Molten Core raid instances become available.

This staggered cadence should allow players to gear up properly and collect the new set of Runes before heading out on raids. The raids are also on a variable lockout, with some able to be farmed twice a week for gear.

Server issues were minimal at the launch of Phase 3, though there are likely to be significantly more players, so get on early to avoid disappointment.