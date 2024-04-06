WoW devs confirm the most important changes coming for Season of Discovery Phase 3

Phase 3 of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is now live and players are setting out to uncover everything on offer. As with each phase of games like Season of Discovery, there are a few issues that need ironing out.

Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield posted on Twitter/X to confirm that several areas are on the development team’s radar. In the first instance, this includes unexpected buffs and adjustments to the tuning of Season of Discovery’s most difficult activities in this phase.

These issues include, but may not be limited to, the following:

Occasionally missing Loot in Dungeons in Era and SoD

Issues interacting with quest objects in Nightmare Incursions

Raid tuning, in particular Hakkar (adjustments were pushed for these already, but the team may make more changes here if it still seems out of reach for normal guilds)

Various rune ability issues.

The Sunken Temple raid adaptation is the centerpiece PvE activity for this phase of Season of Discovery and it is proving difficult for players to conquer. Specifically, the final encounter against the Avatar of Hakkar is stymieing most guilds at the time of writing.

Nightmare Incursions are a new direction for Season of Discovery. Players are able to farm this PvE World Event for gold and gear. Additionally, there is a new faction and vendor associated with the activity known as the Emerald Wardens.

As Greenfield notes, releasing the next phase on a Thursday is a double-edged sword. The major positive is that it gives players the chance to play over the weekend. Unfortunately, it also means changes are slower to roll out once the phase goes live.

All of that said, Phase 3 of Season of Discovery is off to a successful start, without reports of any major game breaking issues.