Everything coming in WoW: Season of Discovery’s final phase

Though it has lost some momentum, Season of Discovery has proved to be a popular option for World of Warcraft players. Widely seen as the first attempt at Classic+, the game is set to enter its final phase soon.

This will mean that players can level to the original Classic cap of 60, taking in some of the iconic endgame activities when they get there. In keeping with the experimental nature of Season of Discovery, there will also be significant changes different from what players may expect.

For those dreading progressing through the infamously slow grind to Level 60, Season of Discovery will include an accelerated experience cadence thanks to the Discoverer’s Delight buff. This grants 100% extra xp at Level 1-50, and 50% extra from 50-60.

Article continues after ad

Here’s our full breakdown of everything coming to Season of Discovery in the final phase.

WoW: Season of Discovery final phase explained

Blizzard Entertainment

As in previous phases, there will be new Runes for players to discover and expand their powers. This time around, however, there will be class-agnostic Utility Runes, that provide bonuses to a wide range of skills.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full list of additions coming to Season of Discovery in its final phase:

Level from 50 to 60

Updated Discoverer’s Delight buff Level 1-50 150% Level 50-60 50%

New Runes for each class to discover. New Cloak rune slot

Utility Runes: These class-agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as additional bonuses to a variety of stats such as weapon skill, spell hit, and more. New Ring rune slots

These class-agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as additional bonuses to a variety of stats such as weapon skill, spell hit, and more. Class Adjustments : Many Season of Discovery classes will experience changes, such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available.

: Many Season of Discovery classes will experience changes, such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available. Profession and Reputation Updates : New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold.

: New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold. Nightmare Incursions updated to daily quest hubs.

New Stranglethorn Vale and Blood Moon Rewards and Currency

Dungeon Updates : updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: Blackrock Depths (2 half) Blackrock Spire Dire Maul (3 wings) Scholomance Stratholme

: updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: PvP Class Sets for Rank 10

Molten Core 20-man raid dungeon

World Boss updates

Season of Discovery has been particularly popular with longtime Classic players looking for a change. The final phase will be the one with the most plates to keep spinning, so we shall see if Blizzard manages to maintain the quality of the experience across such a significant offering.