WoW devs confirm Season of Discovery Phase 3 Nightmare Incursions PvE event

The developers behind World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery have confirmed several major details ahead of the early release of the third phase of the game. This includes a brand new PvE event for players to sink their proverbial teeth into.

Known as Nightmare Incursions, this new event promises to be different from any previous offering in Classic or otherwise. When the World Event is live, an Emerald portal will spawn in Ashenvale, Duskwood, Feralas and the Hinterlands, which transport players to a corrupted realm.

In that realm, new mobs, including treants, dragons and other corrupted monsters roam free. Players will encounter solo and group content, with different foes offering a range of mechanical challenges suited to the Season of Discovery experiment.

Article continues after ad

Excitingly, the activity is available from Level 25 all the way up to the new cap of 50. There is also a new faction associated with the activity – The Emerald Wardens. As with other activities in the game, playing through Nightmare Incursions grants reputation with the faction.

Article continues after ad

The vendors for the faction offer exciting items and gear for players ranging in level from 20-50. This includes a new PvP set for those looking to dive into the refreshed Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale. Information on the exact stats and setup of this gear is limited until launch.

Season of Discovery Phase Three is set to go live on April 4.