WoW player’s custom mount is so good fans want it in Dragonflight

A World of Warcraft player created an insane custom mount that’s so impressive fans actually want it in Dragonflight.

WoW’s next expansion, Dragonflight, is not far off from it’s official release. While many dedicated players of the MMO have been preparing for the next expansion to drop, others have been creating their own custom content for mounts they’d like to see added in the Dragon Isles.

Now, one fan has gone the extra step and created a mount that’s so ridiculous Blizzard might have to go ahead and include it in the expansion.

Blizzard Entertainment Dragonflight is slated for a 2022 release.

WoW player creates custom mount that’s a moving house

Reddit user Fishbones06 posted their custom mount to the WoW subreddit, which instantly shot to the top of the page.

The mount is a “Player housing mount” named Walking Cottage. The Walking Cottage is a house brought to life, given monstrous legs that it sprouted straight out of the ground.

The description of the mount reads, “Don’t like your neighbor? Pick up and journey the world in your mobile home to find the perfect place to settle down.”

The post launched to the top of the subreddit with over 4,500 upvotes. Fishbones then uploaded another incredible mount they created, this one named Walking Hut.

The Walking Hut is equally as majestic and beautiful as its predecessor, this one sprouted straight out of the desert.

WoW fans in the comment section called upon Blizzard to add these massive mounts to Dragonflight.

One said, “I think this would be really cool as a new taxi. Like it has a set path and you can do other things as it moves. That way you don’t have to drive it and it will get you where you need to go. This also just looks awesome!!”

Another in the comments claimed these moving homes were akin to Elden Ring monsters.

Although it’s unlikely Blizzard will add these mounts in the next expansion, it would bring some Elden Ring flare to the popular MMO.