Palworld players argue flying mounts make the game dull

A group of Palworld fans are arguing that avoiding the use of flying mounts creates a much more immersive, explorative experience.

Palworld gives players the option of using winged Pals to soar above the world in order to quickly navigate to different areas.

It’s quickly become something that many people do as soon as they can so that they can do what they want to do in little time.

However, some fans argue that relying on flying mounts reduces the game’s immersion and restricts its exploration.

Palworld fans think flying mounts lessen the game’s experience

Pocketpair

A post on the Palworld subreddit is home to this conversation, where a player argues: “You should try playing the game without a flying mount.”

They go on to say: “Use Eikthyrdeer, Rayhound, use a water pal to swim through water which almost everyone ditches, use the grappling gun, etc., but once you reach level 15, resist the urge to make that Nitewing saddle. Even if you minmax this like I did and breed a max speed Fenglope, I promise you’ll still see so much of the world that you missed before.”

Some other users have taken to the comments to agree with this idea, as another person already is in the middle of a playthrough like this.

“It requires a little more navigation but you get to see all of the map instead of just your objectives.”

Another person believes that the flying mechanic is “too powerful” and that once a flying mount is able to be captured “you literally skip the game.”

However, not everyone in the Palworld base is on board with this idea, as one user argues: “Honestly, it’s not finished enough to walk through it all.”

They mention how the world is largely empty in later zones, making the whole thing feel “repetitive” and like they aren’t “alive enough yet.”

Other players mention that players on Xbox (whose version is more unstable than that on Steam) have a much higher risk of falling through the map, causing flying to become a survival necessary.

“As an Xbox player, that’s a recipe for falling through the grind to my demise.”

While staying on the ground for many players brings a whole new experience, it doesn’t seem like others have that option or desire.