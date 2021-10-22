WoW fans slam Blizzard for renaming controversial Cannibal Corpse NPC

Blizzard have renamed a WoW NPC inspired by controversial Cannibal Corpse singer, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, after a 2007 interview has resurfaced.

As the ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for fostering a “pervasive frat boy culture” within the workplace continues to cast a shadow over the company, World of Warcraft has seen multiple in-game changes.

In an attempt to cleanse the game of seemingly inappropriate content, WoW has seen some of its cities renamed, voice lines removed and, most recently, the eradication of the term “greenskins” when referring to the title’s Orc characters.

It doesn’t stop there, though, as Blizzard have opted to rename an NPC inspired by controversial Cannibal Corpse singer, George Fisher, after comments from 2007 came back to haunt him.

Blizzard rename WoW Cannibal Corpse NPC

In response to fan backlash over a 2007 interview where Fisher made a series of homophobic comments targeting players who chose the Alliance faction, Blizzard have renamed an NPC whose name was borrowed from the singer’s.

According to a WoWhead article, the upcoming 9.1.5 patch will see Gorge the Corpsegrinder renamed to Annihilator Grek’lor, with a couple of in-game quests also being adjusted.

Blizzard is continuing to make targeted adjustments to #WorldofWarcraft on the Patch 9.1.5 PTR, renaming a reference to George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, while changing dialogue in the quests Damsels Were Made to be Saved and The Day that Deathwing Came.https://t.co/SUC1JcpdVf pic.twitter.com/4B7x6nvl2x — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) October 17, 2021

WoW players react

As the news began to circulate, however, fans were quick to voice their opinions on the name change.

Thdlock, raider for professional WoW guild Complexity Limit, simply responded to the announcement with a clown emoji.

“Do they even realize the trivialness of their edits?” asks one player, noting that the devs have “still not released 9.1.5,” the latest patch.

I see..so that’s all they’re doing and still not released 9.1.5 for…to rename as many NPCs as they can…do they even realize the trivialness of their edits? — Eleana (@Eleanss) October 17, 2021

Additionally, a thread dedicated to the issue on popular Twitch streamer Asmongold’s subreddit calls out Blizzard for being “hypocrites,’ while one comment notes “if you played online games in the early 2000’s [sic] there is no way you didn’t call someone a c**ksucker. Sorry but this is just funny trash talk.”

Whether you’re for or against the move, Gorge has clocked out of WoW and Grek’lor will be taking his place on the shores of Azeroth.