WoW fans divided over NPC named after controversial Cannibal Corpse singer

As Blizzard continue to remove inappropriate content from World of Warcraft, one specific NPC has come under fire due to being named after Cannibal Corpse’s lead singer, who previously made homophobic comments at Blizzcon.

In the wake of the ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for fostering a “pervasive frat boy culture” within their workplace, the company have been removing offensive content from World of Warcraft.

With the development team for Blizzard’s iconic MMO allegedly at the heart of the issues, the gaming behemoth has actively been cleansing the title of NPCs and locations named after reported offenders, achievements with names based upon innuendo, and much more.

One character that appears to have escaped this reckoning is Gorge the Corpsegrinder, an orc named after Cannibal Corpse’s lead singer, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. However, discussion has sparked online about the character because of comments Fisher made during a Blizzcon appearance.

Some WoW fans want Cannibal Corpse NPC removed

Staunchly anti-Alliance, Fisher made waves when a 2007 interview showed him attacking Alliance players using the phrase “die you emo c**ksuckers.”

The video sees Fisher use a collection of homophobic slurs throughout in reference to the rival faction, and Blizzard had to issue an official apology when clips of the video were used to welcome him on-stage for a Blizzcon appearance in 2011.

As offensive content is being removed from the game, one player has asked why Fisher’s NPC still remains.

“So when is Blizzard going to remove Gorge the Corpsegrinder, character named after prominent Horde player who threw homophobic ableist slurs and death threats to Alliance/Night Elf players on the BlizzCon stage?”

Another writes “I wasn’t aware of this actually. Thanks for bringing attention to it.”

Others believe Gorge the Corpsegrinder should stay

Having garnered a decent amount of traction, conversation quickly became divisive on the topic.

“I literally didn’t even know this character existed until I saw this post and I’m willing to bet the majority of WoW players are the same,” writes one player. “Y’all literally just bringing attention to an issue that does not exist or have a single repercussion.”

Another said “This problem is not a real problem. Get perspective.”

Whatever your view, some may be looking out to see if Gorge is the next target on Blizzard’s removal list in Patch 9.1.5.