When does WoW Dragonflight’s first raid launch? Vault of the Incarnates release date

WoW Dragonflight players are gearing up for the release of the expansion’s first raid Vault of the Incarnates. Here is the raid’s release date, and what to expect.

WoW Dragonflight kicks off in November, meaning an entirely new expansion’s worth of content hits live servers.

As with every new expansion, World of Warcraft will be introducing a new raid around the time the expansion launches which will carry on the story of the new adventure.

Let’s get into what the new raid is, and when players can expect it to launch.

Blizzard Entertainment WoW Dragonflight takes players to the Dragon Isles.

When does WoW Dragonflight’s first raid launch?

Vault of the Incarnates releases during the week of December 12, 2022.

At that time, the Normal, Heroic, and Mythic phases of the raid will be made available for players to attempt.

WoW Dragonflight raid schedule

Then, during the week of December 19, Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 1 opens. The week of January 2, 2023, will be Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 2 opens.

Then, finally, during the week of January 16, 2023, Vault of the Incarnates Raid Finder Wing 3 opens up.

The raid features eight brand-new boss encounters and will hold tons of mysteries inside.

It should be noted that Cross-faction Mythic Vault of the Incarnates will be available from the start of the raid, meaning you’ll be able to play through the raid instance with players from across the faction aisle.

