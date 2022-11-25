WoW Dragonflight players spot revamped version of a classic easter egg on world map

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

WoW Dragonflight players have noticed a bizarre detail that snuck into the game with the latest expansion.

Dragonflight has brought a ton of changes to the World of Warcraft universe that we all know and love, and while there are some big ones that are redefining the game, there are tons of little overlooked details that made their way in as well.

This silly little detail about the world map may not shake the foundation of the game, but it is an interesting and intentional choice that may hint back to an old inside joke from earlier editions of the game.

Secret WoW Dragonflight detail left players scratching their heads

After the new update, the Azeroth world map is clearly being held backward when player characters take it out and examine it.

All it took was one post on the World of Warcraft subreddit for the community to put this one under the spotlight for the change to be confirmed and for players to start crafting their own theories about the situation.

These thoughts have ranged from the people of Azeroth’s brains being different from our own all the way down to a Tolkien-esque world design, where the lands deemed to be Eastern are actually at the top of the map.

There is precedent for the map being wrong though. For much of the game’s lifespan, it was actually held upside down, and many players think it’s just the art team sneaking in a subtle reference to that little quirk.

One player defended that possibility by noting that it’s a common trope in media for characters to hold a map or a book upside down for comedic effect, which does stand to reason.

After all, Blizzard has a habit of sneaking in all kinds of pop culture references into their beloved game.