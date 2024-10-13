WoW: The War Within fixes bring major change to Mythic+ Crest rewards

The Mythic+ scene has been one of the major sources of controversy in World of Warcraft: The War Within, and the latest set of changes has made earning the best Crests in the game that little bit easier.

As they were in Dragonflight, Crests serve as the key item in upgrading gear (alongside Valorstones). The better the gear the player is wearing, the better the Crest needs to be to upgrade it successfully.

There are four types of Crest in the current version of the game: Weathered, Carved, Runed and Gilded, with the latter being the best on offer. To get those, players need to head into Heroic raids or high Mythic+ keys.

In the latest set of fixes to the game, players now only need to conquer +8, rather than the previous +9. As a result of that change, Runed Crests will now be rewarded in Mythic +7. Aside from that, Blizzard has rolled out several other fixes that players should be aware of when playing.

WoW: The War Within hotfixes for October 11

Blizzard Entertainment

The complete list of hotfixes for October 11 are as follows:

Classes

Warlock Demonology Fixed an issue where summoning Vilefiend, Charhound, or Gloomhound would break opposing players stealth.

Warrior Fury Mountain Thane: Fixed a bug that could cause Bloodthirst to fail to proc Thunder Blast in some cases if the player had swapped from the Protection specialization.



Dungeons and Raids

Runed Crests are now awarded up to Mythic+7.

Gilded Crests are now awarded beginning at Mythic+8.

Increased the duration of the buffs granted by Xal’atath’s Bargain Affixes to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds). Developers’ notes: We’ve been closely monitoring the impact of the bonuses provided by Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes, and we’re increasing their overall power level on players. We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these buffs as well as the challenges these affixes present.

Xal’atath’s Guile now increases enemy health and damage by 10% (was 20%). Developers’ notes: With the increase to the buffs granted to players by Xal’atath’s Bargain we’re reducing the effectiveness of of Xal’atath’s Guile, to allow players to push deeper into the Keystone system with current item levels.

The Dawnbreaker Resolved an issue causing the previsual for Dark Orb on Anub’ikkaj to scale with player size.

Mists of Tirna Scithe Dodgeball will no longer inflict damage to illusions or adds created by Xal’atath.

Siege of Boralus Resolved an issue allowing Chopper Redhook to be pulled by spells such as Halo, and Starfall.

Nerub-ar Palace Silken Court Corrected issues causing Anub’arash to not burrow during the first intermission and failing to cast Spike Storm in the second intermission.



Player versus Player

Fixed an issue causing the Rated PvP tab to be unintentionally grayed-out.

Professions

Delver’s Pouch of Reagents sold by Sir Finley Mrrgglton at the Delver’s Headquarters in Dornogal now costs 500 Undercoin (was 1500) and contains 3 random Delve reagents (was 2).

Profaned Tinderbox can now be purchased from Blacksmithing Supplies vendors Borgos and Sofee Batalsworn in exchange for 3 Ringing Deeps Ingots, or 3 Vial of Kaheti Oils, or 3 Viridian Charmcaps, or 3 Gloomfathom Hides.

The War Within continues to draw some criticism for the Mythic+ scene overall, with many claiming that they are foregoing them entirely due to difficulty getting into groups. Whether this change makes a difference to that remains to be seen.