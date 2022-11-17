WoW Dragonflight November 16 hotfix: Improved MoP mount drop rates & Evoker bugs fixed

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

WoW Dragonflight hotfix is cleaning up the new Evoker class and treating dedicated players to higher mount drops which premiered back in Mists of Pandaria.

The second part of the Dragonflight pre-patch has officially hit live servers, making the new Evoker class as well as its new race Dracthyr available to play for the very first time.

As well as a new race & class, the pre-patch has tons of new features like a bring new UI, new class combos with different races, and so much more.

Now, the first big hotfix after the second phase of the pre-patch launched is here, cleaning up some of the bugs that shipped with the patch and a bit of an unexpected surprise for mount collectors.

Blizzard Dragonflight officially launches on November 28.

WoW Dragonflight hotfix patch notes

WoW community manager Linxy shared the patch notes for the November 16 hotfixes.

In the update, Dracthyr are getting cleaned up a bit, specifically issues where spells weren’t casting correctly.

Also, rare mounts from the Mists of Pandaria expansion are getting their drop rates boosted, including some mega-rare ones.

Achievements

New Dracthyr should no longer cause multiple chat messages about achievements.

Classes

Evoker Fixed an issue causing newly created Evokers to be unable to enter Iron Docks and Grimrail Depot dungeons. Fixed an issue where spells could be cast while in Soulshape. Resolved an issue where Evokers were unable to purchase Eternal Aspirant or Eternal Gladiator Armor pieces.



Dungeons and Raids

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr The dungeon should now show up in the Dungeon Finder under World Events during the pre-expansion Tempest Unleashed event even if the player is low item level.



Items and Rewards

The drop chances for Son of Galleon’s Saddle , Reins of the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent , Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn , Reins of the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent , and Solar Spirehawk have been greatly increased.

, , , , and have been greatly increased. Fixed an issue that caused the creation of some bind-on-equip items to be the incorrect item level.

Fixed an issue where Return to Karazhan Mythic+ end-of-run chests contained incorrect item level loot.

Fixed an issue where some enemies and game objects appeared at max level for characters below level 60 in Shadowlands max level dungeons.

