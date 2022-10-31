WoW Dragonflight players stunned at new controller-support gameplay

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

WoW Dragonflight controller support gameplay has gone viral as fans are stunned at the MMO’s new HUD that’s possible without any addons enabled.

The Dragonflight pre-patch event is finally live, and with it, a massive overhaul to World of Warcraft’s UI.

Along with the revamp of the game’s interface also came the shocking addition of official controller support. For the very first time, WoW players are now able to plug in a controller to their computers and play the game without any addons needed.

Now, WoW players are showing off gameplay footage using controllers for the very first time.

User Kenna2 uploaded gameplay footage of them using an Xbox controller to play WoW.

In the video, Keena is playing Restoration Druid in The Headless Horseman dungeon. Their HUD can be seen with big buttons taking up nearly the entirety of the bottom of the screen, with spells bound to both face buttons, as well as a combination of buttons that include the back triggers.

The camera angle is also quite different than usual, as it follows their player character much more closely than normal. It can be angled so that their character isn’t directly in the center of their screen at all times like they typically are when the mouse and keyboard are enabled.

WoW players in the comment section were both shocked by the gameplay footage and intrigued by how seamlessly it seemed to work.

One user said, “this gives the game a whole new feel and I love it. I’m not sure if it’s the camera angle or smooth movements but it just looks great.”

Keena clarified that while there were no addons used to produce the video they uploaded, they did have a custom controller scheme layout they used to bind all their spells and inventory navigation.

Although it takes some tinkering, using a controller to play World of Warcraft is now an actual viable alternative.