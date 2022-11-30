WoW Dragonflight player gets special message from UPS delivery driver

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A WoW Dragonflight player was treated to a special message by a UPS driver who dropped off some packages.

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion launched earlier this week, bringing with it a whole host of dragon-centric content.

Most notably, players can now assume the role of dragons in-game. Blizzard also added rideable dragons to the mix, which seem to prove useful when traversing the species’ homeworld – the Dragon Isles.

But while players explore the wonders of Dragonflight, one fan received a different type of WoW-related surprise in the real world.

UPS driver treats WoW Dragonflight player to an amazing message

Reddit user draculasbloodtype shared a “fluff” post on WoW’s subreddit, which includes a photo of a UPS message.

Article continues after ad

Scrawled at the bottom of a “Sorry we missed you” note is the following phrase, “Lok’tar ogar.” As many World of Warcraft faithful know, the phrase translates to “Victory or death” in orcish.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In a subsequent post, the Redditor said the UPS delivery driver “must have spotted the Alliance decal on my truck.”

The user added that this wholesome exchange made their night. It seems a number of people in the Reddit thread have gotten a kick out of it, too.

One person joked it’s a “bit funny” that an Alliance sticker inspired the driver to pen an Orcish message, especially when considering Orc involvement in the Horde that continues to battle Alliance forces.

Article continues after ad

“Now we know that War Mode is off in your region, otherwise this would have ended differently,” someone else in reference to the Alliance versus Horder conflict.