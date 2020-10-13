WoW Shadowlands Covenants: everything you need to know - Dexerto

The World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch is happening any day now, and that means the new covenants are one step closer. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about them.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was supposed to release later this month. Unfortunately, it has been delayed until later this year, but we still have something to look forward to in the meantime, including covenants.

The pre-patch is happening later today, and Blizzard has revealed even more details on the covenants included in Shadowlands. We’ve already covered the basics, but now we know more about what rewards you can expect from them.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Kyrian Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Kyrian Covenant will reward you with cosmetics, including back attachments that look a lot like Kyrian Wings.

You’ll also have access to nifty armour sets for each armour type.

Power of the Kyrian

Joining the Kyrian Covenant will give you access to a summonable personal steward.

Not only can they fight, but they can also which can bring you a Phial of Serenity to restore some health and remove all effects.

You can choose from Pico, Farra, and Bumos, who all have a unique look and personality.

Kyrian Covenant Soulbinds

You’ll also be able to soulbind with one of several characters in the covenant, granting you some excellent traits and bonuses.

Pelagos will give you Bond of Friendship and Combat Meditation, which will reduce cooldowns on the steward and temporarily increase your mastery.

Kleia will give you Ascendant Phial and Valiant strikes, which will make you immune to adverse effects and add Valiant Strikes stacks to you and your allies when you land critical strikes.

Forgelite Prime Mikanikos will give you Charged Additive and Bron’s Call to Action, which will knock nearby enemies away and have a chance to summon Bron himself after you’ve used lots of spells.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Necrolord Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Necrolord Covenant will reward you with a unique pet, mount, and back attachments.

It will also let you wear Necrolord-themed armour for each armour type.

Might of the Necrolords

Joining the Necrolord Covenant will let you use the Fleshcraft ability, which allows you to prevent damage equal to a portion of your maximum health.

Read more: Henry Cavill as Arthas in Warcraft 2 makes perfect sense

What’s more, the closer you stand to a corpse when casting the ability, the more effective it will be.

Necrolord Covenant Soulbinds

Like the other covenants, you’ll be able to soulbind with one of several characters in the covenant.

Plague Deviser Marileth will give you Travel with Bloop and Ultimate Form, which will let you increase your movement speed after standing still and makes you immune to crowd-control.

Emeni the Slaughter Daughter will give you Emeni’s Magnificent Skin and Runescribed Bone, which will let you gain stacks what will increase your maximum health when using the Necrolord class ability, and reduce magic damage intake every time you kill an enemy.

Read more: Everything leaving World of Warcraft ahead of Shadowlands release

Bonesmith Heirmir will give you Resourceful Fleshcrafting and Forgeborne Reveries, which will reduce Fleshcraft’s cooldown and make your armour live on and fight for a short while after you die.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Night Fae Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Night Fae Covenant will let access some cool cosmetics and back attachments.

It will also let you wear some unique armour sets for each armour type.

Power of the Night Fae

Joining the Night Fae covenant will let you use Soulshape, which will turn you into a Vulpin and increase your movement speed and teleport a short distance. It will also allow you to unlock new Soulshape forms.

Night Fae Covenant Soulbinds

Like the other covenants, you’ll be able to soulbind with one of several characters in the covenant.

Niya will give you Sylvari Mantle and Grove Invigoration, which makes Soulshape conceal you when it runs out and temporarily increases your mastery when using a Night Fae class ability or spell.

Dreamweaver will give you Field of Blossoms and Podtender, which increases the movement speed of nearby allies when Soulshape ends and prevent you from dying by healing you with a targetable wild seed pod for several seconds. But if an enemy kills it, you will die.

Korayn will give you Wild Hunt’s Charge and Final Moments. The former makes your Soulshape teleport turn into a charge with a stun, and the latter increases your healing and damage output to targets at a critical level. The effect also temporarily increases when an ally dies.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Venthyr Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Venthyr Covenant will give you access to a unique pet, mount, and back attachments.

It will also let you wear some Venthyr-themed armour sets.

Sharing In The Wealth

Joining the Venthyr Covenant will let you use Door of Shadows, which allows you to “wend” through the shadows and teleport to a targeted location.

Venthyr Covenant Soulbinds

Nadjia the Mistbladewill give you Agent of Chaos and Thrill Seeker. The former makes Door of Shadows temporarily disorientate all nearby enemies at your target location. The latter makes you gain stacks when in combat that can be consumed to increase movement speed.

General Draven will give you Enduring Gloom and Call to Action. The former makes Door of Shadows give you a shield that absorbs 15% of your maximum health for eight seconds. The latter makes Venthyr abilities and spells temporarily improve versatility on yourself and allies.

Theotar the Mad Duke will give you Watch the Shoes! and Soothing Shade, which makes Door of Shadows free you from roots and snares and gives your spells and abilities a chance to summon Tubbins and Gubbins for a little while.

That’s everything you’ll need to know about the covenants ahead of the World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch. But if you want to dive a little deeper, you can check out all the details here.