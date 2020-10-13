 WoW Shadowlands Covenants: everything you need to know - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

Everything you need to know about WoW covenants for Shadowlands pre-patch

Published: 13/Oct/2020 7:47 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 7:51

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants
Activision-Blizzard

shadowlands

The World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch is happening any day now, and that means the new covenants are one step closer. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about them.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was supposed to release later this month. Unfortunately, it has been delayed until later this year, but we still have something to look forward to in the meantime, including covenants.

The pre-patch is happening later today, and Blizzard has revealed even more details on the covenants included in Shadowlands. We’ve already covered the basics, but now we know more about what rewards you can expect from them.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Kyrian Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Kyrian Covenant will reward you with cosmetics, including back attachments that look a lot like Kyrian Wings.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

You’ll also have access to nifty armour sets for each armour type.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Power of the Kyrian

Joining the Kyrian Covenant will give you access to a summonable personal steward. 

Not only can they fight, but they can also which can bring you a Phial of Serenity to restore some health and remove all effects. 

You can choose from Pico, Farra, and Bumos, who all have a unique look and personality. 

Kyrian Covenant Soulbinds

You’ll also be able to soulbind with one of several characters in the covenant, granting you some excellent traits and bonuses. 

Pelagos will give you Bond of Friendship and Combat Meditation, which will reduce cooldowns on the steward and temporarily increase your mastery.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Kleia will give you Ascendant Phial and Valiant strikes, which will make you immune to adverse effects and add Valiant Strikes stacks to you and your allies when you land critical strikes.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Forgelite Prime Mikanikos will give you Charged Additive and Bron’s Call to Action, which will knock nearby enemies away and have a chance to summon Bron himself after you’ve used lots of spells.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Necrolord Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Necrolord Covenant will reward you with a unique pet, mount, and back attachments.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

It will also let you wear Necrolord-themed armour for each armour type.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Might of the Necrolords

Joining the Necrolord Covenant will let you use the Fleshcraft ability, which allows you to prevent damage equal to a portion of your maximum health.

What’s more, the closer you stand to a corpse when casting the ability, the more effective it will be.

Necrolord Covenant Soulbinds

Like the other covenants, you’ll be able to soulbind with one of several characters in the covenant.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Plague Deviser Marileth will give you Travel with Bloop and Ultimate Form, which will let you increase your movement speed after standing still and makes you immune to crowd-control.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Emeni the Slaughter Daughter will give you Emeni’s Magnificent Skin and Runescribed Bone, which will let you gain stacks what will increase your maximum health when using the Necrolord class ability, and reduce magic damage intake every time you kill an enemy.

Bonesmith Heirmir will give you Resourceful Fleshcrafting and Forgeborne Reveries, which will reduce Fleshcraft’s cooldown and make your armour live on and fight for a short while after you die.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Night Fae Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Night Fae Covenant will let access some cool cosmetics and back attachments.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

It will also let you wear some unique armour sets for each armour type.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Power of the Night Fae

Joining the Night Fae covenant will let you use Soulshape, which will turn you into a Vulpin and increase your movement speed and teleport a short distance. It will also allow you to unlock new Soulshape forms.

Night Fae Covenant Soulbinds

Like the other covenants, you’ll be able to soulbind with one of several characters in the covenant.

Niya will give you  Sylvari Mantle and Grove Invigoration, which makes Soulshape conceal you when it runs out and temporarily increases your mastery when using a Night Fae class ability or spell.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Dreamweaver will give you Field of Blossoms and Podtender, which increases the movement speed of nearby allies when Soulshape ends and prevent you from dying by healing you with a targetable wild seed pod for several seconds. But if an enemy kills it, you will die.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Korayn will give you Wild Hunt’s Charge and Final Moments. The former makes your Soulshape teleport turn into a charge with a stun, and the latter increases your healing and damage output to targets at a critical level. The effect also temporarily increases when an ally dies.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Venthyr Covenant

Cosmetic and Armor Rewards

The Venthyr Covenant will give you access to a unique pet, mount, and back attachments.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

It will also let you wear some Venthyr-themed armour sets.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Sharing In The Wealth

Joining the Venthyr Covenant will let you use Door of Shadows, which allows you to “wend” through the shadows and teleport to a targeted location.

Venthyr Covenant Soulbinds

Nadjia the Mistbladewill give you Agent of Chaos and Thrill Seeker. The former makes Door of Shadows temporarily disorientate all nearby enemies at your target location. The latter makes you gain stacks when in combat that can be consumed to increase movement speed.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

General Draven will give you Enduring Gloom and Call to Action. The former makes Door of Shadows give you a shield that absorbs 15% of your maximum health for eight seconds. The latter makes Venthyr abilities and spells temporarily improve versatility on yourself and allies.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

Theotar the Mad Duke will give you Watch the Shoes! and Soothing Shade, which makes Door of Shadows free you from roots and snares and gives your spells and abilities a chance to summon Tubbins and Gubbins for a little while.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Covenants

That’s everything you’ll need to know about the covenants ahead of the World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch. But if you want to dive a little deeper, you can check out all the details here.

League of Legends

League of Legends patch 10.21 notes: Aphelios buffs, Halloween skins

Published: 13/Oct/2020 8:12

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

LoL Patch

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.21 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for LoL fans to dig through ahead of the new October 14 update.

This time around, it’s spooky season! The Halloween season brings with it new “Bewitching” skins, as well as a new set of “Odyssey” variants to join the space-faring collection.

Ominous buffs have also been delivered to high-skill cap marksman Aphelios, while Graves and Nidalee are paying the price for their huge dominance at Worlds 2020. Here are all the early details on League of Legends patch 10.21.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.21 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, October 14. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime.

Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on Oct. 14 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

League of Legends patch 10.21 has a hefty Halloween theme to celebrate the October holiday.
Riot Games
Graves, Nidalee pay price for Worlds dominance

Deadly jungle duo Graves and Nidalee are on the chopping block in patch 10.21, after the duo have run riot at Worlds 2020. 

Nidalee, the Bestial Huntress, has had a 92% presence at the year-end tournament group stage so far. Nine of her fifteen games have been wins, and the jungle pick has averaged a huge 4.6 KDA. Graves comes close too with a 90% presence.

Their domination in Shanghai, which has warped the meta around the jungle role, won’t live for much longer in solo queue. All three will be nerfed in the next patch, Yetter revealed in his fortnightly LoL update.

Camille and Pantheon support are two more carry picks that have had a solid spin at Worlds so far. The pair have been played in nearly half the group stage games so far, with a ‘modest’ 75% win rate showing their potential.

Finally, new Season 10 bot lane champion Samira will be nerfed again too.

Samira was dominating League of Legends solo queue after her patch 10.19 release.
Riot Games
Aphelios, back from the dead

It seems to fit ‘spooky season’ well that Aphelios, the bane of many ADC’s existences in the bot lane, could rise from the dead in League of Legends patch 10.21.

The Weapon of the Faithful will be getting multiple buffs. His lethality passive, ultimate mark damage, and “Gravitum” root are all getting minor boosts this update.

He will be joined by fellow AD carry Corki, as well as Karma, Udyr, and Trundle.

High skill-cap jungler Lee Sin is also in line for boosts. He, alongside Udyr and Trundle, should spike back into LoL’s jungle meta with their Oct. 14 stat increases.

Aphelios League of Legends splashart.
Riot Games
Patch 10.21 debuts new Halloween, Odyssey skins

League of Legends patch 10.21 is actually bringing two new sets of skins to the game. One is based around Halloween, and one is even more futuristic Odyssey cosmetics.

Fizz will be getting a “Little Devil” skin, similar to Teemo’s 2016 cosmetics. Amumu will be handed a “Pumpkin Prince” variant, and Elise will become the next League champ to get a “Bewitching” skin alongside Miss Fortune, Morgana, and more.

All three new Halloween skins will be available for 1350RP next patch.

Halloween is here, and that means more Bewitching skins, and even a Pumpkin Prince!
Riot Games
Five champions will also be getting new Odyssey skins in patch 10.21.

This includes Kha’zix, Aatrox, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Karma. The five cosmetics will be added to LoL’s already popular futuristic skin line during the Oct. 15 update.

Karma is among five champions joining the Odyssey skin line this update.
Riot Games
The final new skin set to be added in patch 10.21 is a new ultra-rare Hextech skin. Kassadin will be given the new blue-steel cosmetic, which can be unlocked for rare Purple Gemstones in the League of Legends loot store at any time after release.

Kassadin is getting his very own Hextech skin in LoL patch 10.21.
Riot Games
Here’s the full League patch 10.21 notes.

The Oct. 14 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.21 early notes

Champions

Aphelios

  • Lethality stat passive 2-12 ⇒ 3-18.
  • Severum heal 200/300/400 ⇒ 250/375/500.
  • Calibrum R additional mark damage 20-70 ⇒ 40-100.
  • Crescendum Chakrams increased 3 ⇒ 4.
  • Gravitum R root 1 ⇒ 1.25s.
  • Inferum splash damage 75% ⇒ 85%.

Camille

  • E attack speed 40-80 ⇒ 40-60%.

Corki

  • Q base attack damage ratio 50% ⇒ 70%.

Graves

  • E armor per stack 8-20 ⇒ 6-18.

Hecarim

  • E base damage 45-165 ⇒ 354-155, base damage max 90-330 ⇒ 70-310.

Karma

  • P Mantra cooldown refund for spells 2/3/4 at level 1/7/13 ⇒ 2/4/6 at level 1/6/11, cooldown refund for attacks 1/1.5/2 ⇒ 1 at all levels.
  • R cooldown 45-36 ⇒ 40-34.

Lee Sin

  • Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 3.7.

Nidalee

  • Attack damage 61 ⇒ 58.

Pantheon

  • Q damage 75-215 (+100% base attack damage) ⇒ 70-190 (+115% total attack damage), bonus damage scaling 100 ⇒ 115% base attack damage.

Samira

  • E cooldown 15-11 ⇒ 20-12, attack speed 30-50 ⇒ 20-40%.

Trundle

  • Passive healing 2/3/4/5/6% at level 1/5/9/12/15 ⇒ 2-7% smooth scaling by level.
  • W cooldown 15 ⇒ 15-11.

Udyr

  • R pulse total damage 40-240 ⇒ 50-300.

Runes

Nimbus Cloak (Sorcery)

  • Movement speed 10/20/30 ⇒ 5/20/35%.
  • Duration 2.5 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds.