World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-patch notes: Level squish & LTM - Dexerto

World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion may be delayed, but Blizzard are still dropping the pre-patch on October 13 that is set to make some major changes to the ultra-popular MMO title.

Blizzard confirmed on October 2 that they would be delaying the release of the Shadowlands expansion, which was due to drop in October 2020, citing a need for “additional polish and balancing” following feedback as the reason.

Advertisement

Despite the delay, each WoW expansion is preceded by a pre-patch that prepares the game for the upcoming content drop, and usually introduces a new storyline that shifts the focus of the game from the key characters from the last expansion to the new one.

That patch is officially on its way, with Blizzard confirming that the 9.0.1 patch is coming on October 13, and we’ve got all the patch notes you need to get ready for the action.

Advertisement

The Shadowlands pre-expansion patch includes new character customizations, a level squish that will see current level 120 players go down to level 50, and a host of other quality of life improvements and changes.

Death Rising LTM

There’s also a brand-new Limited-Time Event called Death Rising, which will see players defend Azeroth from an undead invasion as the Scourge make their way across the land. Players will need to take back Icecrown and then prepare for the journey into the Shadowlands. The event will only be available until the launch of Shadowlands, so you may not have long to log-in and enjoy it.

Levels, Items, and Stats adjusted

Levels, items, and stats have been adjusted to make reaching a new level feel more meaningful while simultaneously making the leveling experience faster than before. Characters at level 120 will become level 50 after the content update.

Advertisement

New Character Customization

The character creation experience has been revitalized with a brand new user interface and many new character customization options to choose from. Some of the new options are selecting your eye color, new skin tones, new hairstyles, and hair & fur colors.

All of these new options are available at Barber Shops throughout Azeroth, including the option for Druids to choose the appearance of their shape-shifting forms and the ability to swap genders. Now all customization is available in-game at any time so the Appearance Change service will no longer be sold in the Shop.

Blizzard have also made some bug fixes and quality of life improvements to other areas of the game, including auction houses, dungeons and raids, items and rewards, and more. You can check out the patch notes below.

Advertisement

WoW v9.0.1 pre-expansion patch notes

Auction House

Sold auctions will now show buyer or bidder player names in a tooltip.

Commodities (stackable items) are now sold by selected stacks before other stacks from the inventory.

Personal auctions can now be sorted by time remaining.

The “Level Range” filter now also filters battle pets by level.

A “Runecarving” option for Profession-crafted armor pieces for Legendaries has been added under each Armor category. These materials are not yet available until Shadowlands.

Black Market Auction House

Max level is now required to access the Black Market Auction House.

The Mighty Caravan Brutosaur is no longer sold by vendors and will now be occasionally available on the Black Market Auction House.

Dungeons and Raids

Mythic Keystone Dungeon Affixes Bursting Bursting is now a dispellable Magic debuff. Bursting deals a flat amount of damage instead of a percentage based off of max HP. Volcanic Players are now knocked in the air when hit by Volcanic. Volcanic now deals damage equal to 15% of the player’s health (was 40%). Sanguine Sanguine’s duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 60 seconds). Grievous Non-periodic heals now removes 1 stack of Grievous. Grievous now deals a flat amount of damage instead of a percentage based off of max HP. Explosive Explosive Orbs now spawn 4 to 8 yards from the unit that summoned them (was 3 yards). Explosive Orb health has been reduced and no longer scales with keystone level. Explosive Orbs now have a sound effect when defeated.



Items and Rewards