The Candle Confidant came out of nowhere as one of the most powerful trinkets in WoW: The War Within, even playing a significant role in the Race to World First. If you’re a caster looking for a potent power spike, this is the one to look out for.

The trinket itself comes with a sizeable intellect buff as standard, but its effect is what everyone is looking out for. When equipped, spells have a chance to “bring the candle to life” and spawn a waxy ally that assists the player.

This ally does an extraordinary amount of damage at the time of writing, and it’s a hugely effective option in both Mythic+ and raid settings. It also doesn’t require much contingency to get the most out of it during combat.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about getting the Candle Confidant in WoW: The War Within.

How to get the Candle Confidant in WoW: The War Within

Dexerto

Happily for those who aren’t entirely geared yet or who prefer to play the game solo, the Candle Confidant doesn’t drop in challenging Mythic+ dungeons. Instead, your best bet is to head into Delves and start farming end loot, ideally at Tier 8 for the highest item level.

Failing that, the Candle Confidant can also drop from weekly reward chests, including the Algari Adventurer’s Cache, Seasoned Adventurer’s Cache, Pinnacle Cache, or the Cache of Delver’s Spoils from the A Call to Delves weekend event.

The absolute best-case scenario is the item dropping as part of the Great Vault rewards in the Delve track. This allows the item to be upgraded all the way up to 619 ilvl which, with the relative power of the trinket, places it on a par with other trinkets of a much higher level.

The Candle Confidant explained

Blizzard Entertainment/Dexerto

As with many items in WoW, there is some RNG involved in the Candle Confidant that will affect its efficacy in the game. The companion that spawns can take on one of three forms, all of which behave slightly differently in combat.

The first is Waxx, who hangs back and casts the ranged ability Light Up! at enemies. Wayne heads into melee range to use auto attacks and a different ability called Not-So-Gentle Flame. Lastly, Take uses a combination of the two and will move backward and forwards.

Wayne is comfortably the best of the three, outputting impressive regular damage from close range. Waxx is the weakest, as Light Up! doesn’t have the output to compete, with Take landing somewhere in the middle.

That’s all there is to know about the Candle Confidant! Before you head out to capture a waxy companion of your own, make sure to check out our complete guide to Delves in The War Within.