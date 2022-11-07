WoW 18th Anniversary Event: Schedule, XP Boost & more

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

WoW’s 18th Anniversary event is here, bringing tons of extra content for players including a huge XP boost, catch-up gear, and more goodies.

Despite being nearly two decades old, World of Warcraft is still a juggernaut of the MMORPG genre and still commands an enormous audience of dedicated players.

WoW is celebrating its 18-year anniversary by granting players many extra rewards and reasons to play during the WoW Dragonflight pre-patch event.

Here is everything included in the anniversary event.

Contents

WoW 18th Anniversary event: Schedule

WoW’s 18th-Anniversary event runs from November 6 to November 27.

This means that the event covers the entirety of the pre-patch event building up to the full release of Dragonflight, WoW’s next expansion.

Blizzard Entertainment WoW Dragonflight takes players to the Dragon Isles.

WoW 18th Anniversary Event: XP Boost

Players obtain the Celebration Package for free during the Anniversary event and gain an extra 18% experience and reputation buff.

On top of the Winds of Wisdom buff which grants all players a 50% buff to XP, players will be leveling up at record speeds.

WoW 18th Anniversary Event: Gear drops

During the 18th Anniversary event, Chromie offers a quest called Doomwalkin’ Has Come Knockin’. In the event, the Doomwalker has the chance to drop item level 272 gear, helping players play catch-up, and be fully ready for all of the Dragonflight content come expansion release.

On top of that, The Originals World Quest will also have the chance to drop item level 272 gear.

With WoW’s 18th Anniversary event, players will be able to both level up alt characters as well as gear up to take on the Dragon Isles in full force.