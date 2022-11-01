WoW Dragonflight players stunned as rare $3,000 Feldrake mount is now free

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

WoW Dragonflight players were left in complete shock after developer Blizzard Entertainment made the incredibly rare Feldrake mount a free Twitch drop for the upcoming expansion.

Some mounts are so difficult to come by in World of Warcraft that some players, with extra cash to spare, are willing to drop hundreds if not thousands of dollars on the ridable beasts.

One of these mounts is the Feldrake mount, which debuted back in the MMO’s first expansion, The Burning Crusade. The Feldrake has been so difficult to come by that there have been tons of eBay listings for the mount that reach up to $3,000.

Now, with the launch of WoW’s next expansion Dragonflight, Blizzard is giving away the mount for free.

Blizzard gives away ultra-rare WoW Feldrake mount for free

On October 31, Blizzard revealed the WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop schedule which includes time periods players can watch streams of the game to obtain free rewards.

Surprisingly, one of the free rewards was the Feldrake mount, which still has active listings on eBay for as much as $3,000.

WoW players were completely shocked by this and flooded the game’s subreddit page with tons of memes reacting to the bewildering news.

While some WoW players saw the humor in the move, others were shocked Blizzard chose this route instead of offering players a variant color of the mount instead in order to preserve the rarity of the original mount.

On WoW player said, “They should have made a color variant like with the Amani Warbears, doesn’t take away from the people that got the TCG version then.”

The Feldrake was originally obtainable via the Warcraft TCG game that was originally released back in 2006. The dragon had a card of its own, with a code on the back that could be redeemed in-game, turning that card into pure gold.

Now, with the mount becoming available to all players who participate in the Twitch drop event, the mount will surely lose its rarity.