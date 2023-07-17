World of Warcraft leaks hints at Fortnite boss encounter

Datamined details from World of Warcraft’s Patch 10.1.7 PTR build hint that a Fortnite boss encounter might be in the works.

Fortnite has collaborated dozens upon dozens of brands since its meteoric rise in popularity several years ago. Some of those crossovers even brought other video game characters onto the Island, including the likes of Lara Croft, Kratos, Master Chief, and Street Fighter’s Ryu.

But Fortnite content has made its way into other games in a limited capacity. Three Fortnite-inspired skins hit Destiny 2 last year, for example.

Now there’s reason to believe that Epic’s popular battle royale will eventually cross over with a beloved Blizzard experience.

Evidence of Fortnite crossover founds in World of Warcraft files

While examining the game files for WoW’s 10.1.7 PTR patch, website Wowhead discovered several mentions of Fortnite-inspired spells.

Many of the descriptions make mention of a “Renegade looter,” hinting at a possible boss or upcoming easter eggs/items.

Wowhead provided a full list of every spell that appears in the game files, which reads as follows:

Cranking 90s – The Renegade looter rapidly constructs a tower to gain the high ground.

One Pump – The Renegade Looter carefully aims a deadly shotgun blast, inflicting 1000 Fire damage to any players hit.

Shockwave Bomb – The Renegade Looter throws a Shockwave Bomb at the ground, knocking them and players away.

Slurp Drink – The Renegade Looter slurps refreshing juice, healing for 2% health every 1 sec.

Disco Bomb – The Disco Bomb explodes, causing anyone within 3.5 yards to dance uncontrollably and increase damage taken by 50% for 5 sec.

High Ground – While on the high ground, the Renegade Looter’s damage taken is reduced by 99%.

Glug Jug – Consume the Glug Jug to restore full health.

The Storm- The Storm inflicts 10 Nature damage every 1 sec to players not within its eye.

Per usual, it’s best to take all of the above with a pinch of salt for the time being. Still, it’s admittedly more than a little strange to read Fortnite lingo in the context of World of Warcraft.

But anything seems possible these days. Leaks that made the rounds a few weeks ago hint that Fortnite may have a crossover with Elder Scrolls in the works, as well.

Perhaps the game’s supposedly newfound interest in fantasy worlds will lead to even more exciting brand deals somewhere down the line.