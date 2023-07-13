Fortnite players think leaked Elder Scrolls collab launch for free

New details about Elder Scrolls Online have some Fortnite players thinking the leaked crossover between the two games could launch free.

Late last month, reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared a screenshot of an encrypted file for the new Berserker Outfit. To the surprise of many, the outfit teased the eventual arrival of an Elder Scrolls Online crossover.

Epic Games and Bethesda Softworks have yet to confirm that such a collaboration is in the works. But the leaked image certainly looked the part.

Now yet another bit of information suggests Fortnite’s ESO content could become available in the near future at no cost.

Fortnite fans think rumored Elder Scrolls collab will be free

As spotted by ShiinaBR, a new update to the Epic Games Store reveals The Elder Scrolls Online will hit the platform on July 20 for free.

This union between Epic and Bethesda Softworks lends more credence to the Fortnite Berserker leak. And the freebie part of the equation even has some fans wondering if Fortnite’s supposed ESO collab will also arrive in the Item Shop at no additional cost.

When asked if they thought the Berserker skin would go live for free, ShiinaBR replied, “I guess so? Nothing is confirmed yet, but it seems very likely to me. Can’t confirm anything, though.”

ShiinaBR/Twitter

As is always the case, it’s best to take any and all speculation with a grain of salt. But if a Fortnite x Elder Scrolls Online crossover is indeed on the way, concrete details should go live sometime soon.

Fortnite’s most recent brand crossover brought The Witcher’s Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg to the Island. Outside of the Elder Scrolls leaks, there’s no word on what else Epic may have up its sleeve in the near future.