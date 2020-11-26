 Where to find WoW Shadowlands Enchanted Chest: Oaken Assembly - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

Where to find WoW Shadowlands Enchanted Chest: Oaken Assembly

Published: 26/Nov/2020 10:49 Updated: 26/Nov/2020 10:50

by David Purcell
Wow shadowlands enchanted chests
Blizzard

Share

shadowlands

Blizzard have hidden Enchanted Chests in World of Warcraft Shadowlands that can be difficult to find, but not if you know exactly where to look. 

These chests contain items of differing rarities, which will be super valuable in your quest to power through the expansion’s latest tale. These crafting items are a rare commodity in the game as well, meaning there’s real value in finding these boxes across the world.

There’s one called the Enchanted Chest of Oaken Assembly, and that’s not the only one on the map to find. There’s actually four across the Ardenweald area, so the discovery doesn’t end here. Far from it.

How to get Enchanted Chests in WoW Shadowlands

shadowlands chest
Blizzard
Here’s how the Enchanted Chests appear in-game.

To make things as easy as possible, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the Oaken Assembly Enchanted Chest in Shadowlands.

  1. Progress through the story until you’re able to visit Ardenweald.
  2. Visit Ardenweald, using Oribos’ portal if you’re traveling from a different location.
  3. Look between the Heart of the Forest and Dreamson Fenn, to the west, and that’s the area to search.
  4. Search near the waterfall, at the bottom, and you should find the chest around there.

Location

If you’re wondering where to find it specifically on the map, this should help you out.

enchanted chest location shadowlands
Blizzard
Here’s where this Enchanted Chest can be found in Ardenweald. As you can see, it’s between both POIs.

There are a large number of elite enemies nearby, though. If you’re not a Rogue and able to sneak around easily, make sure to have your wits about you.

As noted, these chests have a bunch of different items inside of epic rarity, meaning it’s quite useful to collect as many as you can. With the world being so vast and wide, it’s sometimes difficult to predict where rare items will be waiting to be collected, especially with the vast majority of chests’ contents being RNG-based.

Instead, many players will decide to just see what they find in the routes they take. If you specifically want to hunt these Shadowlands Enchanted Chests down, this guide should help get you on the way to doing just that.

Entertainment

Dr Disrespect trolls mobile gamers and players take the bait

Published: 26/Nov/2020 12:49

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect mobile gamers
Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect has taken a cheeky swipe at mobile gamers on Twitter, asking how anybody can even consider it to be a “serious” way to play – but players are fighting their corner. 

The Two-Time has had a whirlwind 2020 by all accounts. He’s moved platforms from Twitch to YouTube, and while some might have expected his influence on the gaming world to perhaps decrease in that move – he’s still one of the best at stirring the pot.

Of course, a lot of franchises that made their name on PC and console, like Call of Duty, PUBG, FIFA and Fortnite, have brought their games to iOS and Android.

Though, Doc doesn’t seem to be a fan.

Dr Disrespect takes aim at mobile gamers

dr disrespect nba
Instagram, @drdisrespect
Dr Disrespect has turned into a mainstream symbol of the streaming world, and sure knows how to get people talking.

On November 26, literally out of nowhere in vintage Doc style, he decided to joke about the idea of playing games on mobile.

He said: “I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup….and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing?”

As you might expect, he’s sparked a huge debate in the replies – with some arguing for and against his point of view.

One user, by the name of Yettobegin, said: “Well Dr.D not everyone can afford a good PC setup and that’s why mobile gaming is so popular in southern Asian countries.. Anyways I don’t hear any mobile gamers fighting for validation as a “Gamer”.. If u want to play in mobile and have fun who cares?!”

If you thought that was a strong response, wait until you see this.

Tribe Gaming’s Ferg challenged the self-professed best video gamer in the world to a 1v1 in CoD Mobile, with $100,000 on the line. As of writing, that has not been accepted, but it shows there’s certainly a lot of people out there wanting to prove him wrong.

This was not the only challenge, with Elijah Jackson offering a $10,000 wager of his own.

XSET Juicy, who plays PUBG Mobile competitively, also fired back – saying maybe gaming on mobile is too “difficult” for Doc to handle.

Nothing might come from this or Dr Disrespect actually might take up one of the offers, in a way to shoot down mobile gamers who stand in his way.

No matter what, though, he’s certainly achieved his objective of drumming up some debate. What happens next should be interesting.