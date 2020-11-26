Where to find WoW Shadowlands Enchanted Chest: Oaken Assembly - Dexerto

Blizzard have hidden Enchanted Chests in World of Warcraft Shadowlands that can be difficult to find, but not if you know exactly where to look.

These chests contain items of differing rarities, which will be super valuable in your quest to power through the expansion’s latest tale. These crafting items are a rare commodity in the game as well, meaning there’s real value in finding these boxes across the world.

There’s one called the Enchanted Chest of Oaken Assembly, and that’s not the only one on the map to find. There’s actually four across the Ardenweald area, so the discovery doesn’t end here. Far from it.

How to get Enchanted Chests in WoW Shadowlands

To make things as easy as possible, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the Oaken Assembly Enchanted Chest in Shadowlands.

Progress through the story until you’re able to visit Ardenweald. Visit Ardenweald, using Oribos’ portal if you’re traveling from a different location. Look between the Heart of the Forest and Dreamson Fenn, to the west, and that’s the area to search. Search near the waterfall, at the bottom, and you should find the chest around there.

Location

If you’re wondering where to find it specifically on the map, this should help you out.

There are a large number of elite enemies nearby, though. If you’re not a Rogue and able to sneak around easily, make sure to have your wits about you.

As noted, these chests have a bunch of different items inside of epic rarity, meaning it’s quite useful to collect as many as you can. With the world being so vast and wide, it’s sometimes difficult to predict where rare items will be waiting to be collected, especially with the vast majority of chests’ contents being RNG-based.

Instead, many players will decide to just see what they find in the routes they take. If you specifically want to hunt these Shadowlands Enchanted Chests down, this guide should help get you on the way to doing just that.