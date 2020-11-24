Twitch streamer avoids speeding ticket thanks to WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto

World of Warcraft Shadowlands finally arrived on November 23 and while one Twitch streamer drove home far too fast to load it up with friends, the Police officer who stopped them completely understood.

As many members of the community will know, the game’s latest expansion will bring together loads of new and returning players for an all-new story. There’s Covenants to mess around with, new quests to try out, and many will have been rushing home to play it after work.

Though, speeding is against the highway code and by driving too fast you are putting others in danger – which meant one streamer was unfortunately told to pull over by the Cops.

Usually, this would lead to a speeding ticket, but after explaining their reason for going too fast – to get home and throw Shadowlands on – the officer came in clutch and decided to turn a blind eye in what was quite a remarkable story.

Shadowlands saves Twitch streamer a speeding ticket

On release day, streamer bbnogames was already playing Shadowlands when his friend called, who presumably also streams with him.

They said: “Bro, hahaha. The Cop was like ‘yo, you know how fast you were going?’ I’m like dude I’m so sorry, this game is dropping soon, all my friends are waiting for me.

“He’s like ‘Shadowlands?’ And I’m like yeah, and he’s like OK go!”

After that, he said he was just five minutes away and eventually joined the team playing online. After that remarkable exchange with the Police officer, things went without a hitch, when really he could have been left with a hefty ticket to pay for his troubles.

Instead, they were able to link up together later in the night and jump into World of Warcraft’s latest expansion. Maybe next time, he won’t be so lucky.