New Hunter pets and models revealed in WoW Dragonflight alpha

Bill Cooney . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Almost all of the new models and looks for Hunter pets coming in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have now been compiled, and there are a massive number for players to check out.

There’s some good news for Hunters coming in the new Dragonflight expansion — a ton of pets are getting brand new models and looks.

Pets are one of the best parts of rolling a Hunter in WoW. They quickly become your partners in crime — the closes thing to a sidekick you’ll get.

Now, we’ll have more options than ever when it comes to which animal companion we take questing through Dragonflight with us, based on the alpha servers.

Blizzard Entertainment There will be a ton of options for pets in Dragonflight.

On July 25, Petopia released the full list of potential new pet models and looks in Dragonflight, based on datamining from the alpha.

The key word here is “potential” as only some of the models featured are able to be tamed on the Alpha Test realm, and some will probably remain unavailable at release.

Here’s the full list of new pet models in Dragonflight:

Ice Bears

Primal Bears

Rhinoceros Beetle

Wind Eagle

Phoenixes

Magma Snail

Magma Slug

Peafowl

Rockfangs

Rhinos

Ducks

Slyverns

Argalis

Bakars

Mammoths

Magmammoths

Marmonis

Mantacorns

Flowering Crystalspines

Beavers

Armoredons

Primal Thunder Lizards

Great Mana Wyrms

Ice Spiders

Bruffalons

Hornstriders

Salamanthers

Hornswogs

Smooth Dragon Turtles

Skitterflies

You could spend a ton of time looking through all of the new models on Petopia.

Whether you want to roll with a Beaver, which just sounds awesome, a duck, or something more exotic, there seems to be no shortage of options coming Dragonflight.

A lot of players are also speculating that Hunters will be able to get a unique dragon pet sometime at the start of Dragonflight as well, as they’re the main focus of this expansion.

So, Hunters of WoW, which animal will you choose as your loyal sidekick for the next expansion? If you’re not already thinking about it, now is a great time to start.