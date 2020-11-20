 Method ready for Shadowlands raid crunch-time after guild's ‘Road to World First’ rebuild - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

Method ready for Shadowlands crunch-time after ‘Road to World First’ rebuild

Published: 20/Nov/2020 22:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Method

Method shadowlands

The “Road to World First,” a huge rebuild for World of Warcraft guild Method, is well underway ahead of the Shadowlands launch. Dexerto spoke to org founder Scott ‘Sco’ McMillan about the race not only to beat Castle Nathria, but to establish a “new era” for the iconic 15-year-old organization too.

It’s been a whirlwind two months for Scott McMillan. In early October, Method announced they would be rebuilding the World of Warcraft guild, nearly from scratch. At the time, the official Shadowlands release was just three weeks away.

Luckily for McMillan and Method’s ambitious “Road to World First” rebuild, Blizzard delayed the launch by nearly a month. That didn’t slow down anything the long-standing organization was doing, though. It’s been “a little mad,” start to finish, McMillan told Dexerto, but they now have a World of Warcraft roster ready to take on the Castle Nathria raid.

Method’s new era began with half of Reason’s lineup. The rest were built from applicants from across the community. More than 900 applicants applied, in the end, and McMillan was faced with cutting that down to a workable raid team.

Six weeks later, the work is done; Method is finally ready for Shadowlands.

Revendreth shown here in desiccation with a create kneeling on an outcrop
Activision-Blizzard
WoW fans are very excited to get knee-deep in Shadowlands.

“It’s going to take a bit of time to build synergy with all the players together. Half the Guild are coming from one team [Reason] but the rest are individuals,” McMillan told Dexerto.

“Things have been coming together quite nicely,” he continued. “We definitely have a good internal structure going. The relationships are being built, and strengthened over time. We’ve also been playing games like Among Us to build teamwork and synergy.”

McMillan has been extremely transparent throughout the whole rebuilding process too. The Method rebuild has been well-documented, with multiple YouTube videos, regular updates on Twitter, and plenty more. It’s “important,” McMillan explained.

There’s two reasons for this. First, Method wants to make it clear they’re heading in a new direction following allegations against former streamer MethodJosh. The second is related to the new World of Warcraft landscape; raid races have become an event.

Death Knights standing together in a dark, stone room with their weapons and armor
Activision-Blizzard
Shadowlands is also set to feature changes to classes, including the Death Knights.

There was a time, in mid-2018, where interest in Raid races was diminishing. Method was duking it out with a Russian guild, but apart from that, interest in World of Warcraft events in new expansions was ebbing away.

2018 turned out to be the turning point for WoW guilds, and community interest, however ⁠— the advent of Twitch as a streaming platform was only building. Method partnered with Red Bull for Battle for Azeroth. The race exploded in popularity online.

“Up until this point, you didn’t really get to see the Raids. The World of Warcraft community kind of kept races behind closed doors ⁠— they didn’t want to reveal secrets, and it was hard to share updates. There were lots of forum posts, really,” he said.

“For Battle of Azeroth, we decided to leave that behind, and stream it. It was huge. We got numbers that you usually see at a CSGO Major. I got 167k on my own stream alone.

“There aren’t many better times in WoW. It’s a competition ⁠— everyone wants to win it all, of course ⁠— but it’s also a premiere. Because WoW is such an old game, most gamers at some point have played the game, and that adds interest. Then there’s the aspect that it’s like a ‘preview’ for players, and those that might be keen to get back on board too.”

Sylvanas approaches The Lich King to open the Shadowlands.
Activision Blizzard
Method is looking forward to reigniting the spark lit by WoW raids in the past.

Shadowlands will also be a chance for Method to “level up” their event, and not just roster-wise. For the first tier of the Castle Nathria raid, the org will be tracking Method’s progress on Sco’s Twitch channel and creating complementary content. Then, for a speculative second tier, they hope to, once again, hosting 24/7 coverage with hosts, analysts, casters, and plenty more — including an in-person event should things progress to that point.

“We want to make it one of the biggest events on Twitch,” McMillan stated.

Now, it’s all hands on deck at Method. McMillan will be hard at work preparing for the race itself, while the entire organization is creating content for the event.

“There’s the expansion itself coming in a few days, then two weeks to Heroic release, and three weeks before Mythic. It’s an incredibly intense period, every single week leading up to Mythic at this point,” McMillan admitted.

“We have to get in, level multiple characters, get them up to certain gear levels, then do the Heroic week. During Heroic week you’re doing a lot of split Raids to gear up for Mythic. Then, of course, there’s Mythic release; that one is very close to Christmas too.”

Shadowlands is set to turn World of Warcraft on its head all over again.
Blizzard Entertainment
Shadowlands is set to turn World of Warcraft on its head all over again.

Beyond all the nitty-gritty of the “Road to World First” too, McMillan is excited. He’s been playing World of Warcraft since release, and been involved in every Raid race. The Method founder has even pocketed a few wins too ⁠— a dozen in 15 years, to be precise.

At the core of it all, he’s just “super excited” to get into the Raid as a player too; Shadowlands’ arrival feels a bit like an early Christmas, he admits.

“I’m really excited to get into the Raid with the Guild. I’ve played a lot so far in testing, but I’ve not played Castle Nathria. It’s going to be great,” he said.

“Competing and raiding, there’s nothing like it, especially when you have a new Guild. We’re going to be simulating hardcore challenges, testing weaknesses, finding any improvements for the lineup; it’s a grind, but it’s a fun grind!”

Columns

Adam Fitch: New fan engagement schemes are promising but not light tasks

Published: 20/Nov/2020 17:26

by Adam Fitch
Esports Fan Engagement Platforms
Envy/Cloud9

Cloud9 Fnatic Team Liquid

Esports organizations are finally exploring ways to create deeper, more meaningful connections with their fans, but are they prepared for what a huge undertaking this can be?

While teams are amassing millions of followers across social media platforms, with fanatical supporters even getting tattoos of their logos, it’s easy to be mistaken in thinking that they’re the stars of the show that is esports. However, players and personalities are the real stars.

This is demonstrated frequently when esports athletes change teams and their dedicated fan base follow suit, now switching their team colors and overall allegiance. It’s not brands that are pulling off incredible plays on the server, nor brands signing autographs and taking selfies at events; again, it’s the players. They command most of the audience and, in a majority of cases, the diehard support of thousands.

In traditional sports, you may find your lifelong team depending on where you’re born or the colors that are placed on you by your family. Manchester United, Dallas Cowboys, Gloucester Rugby — the list goes on, and across numerous sports as just demonstrated. This is different in most cases when it comes to esports.

Team Liquid+ Beta
Team Liquid
Team Liquid announced the beta for their fan engagement initiative in August 2020.

What are organizations doing to combat this trend, or at least attempt to build up a bigger fan base that is in it for the long haul no matter the result or roster? In the last few months, they’ve turned to fan membership schemes.

These programs typically take the form of subscription-based perks, in which fans can buy into a program that awards them with increased engagement, insight into behind-the-scenes happenings, and perhaps even helping to influence upcoming decisions.

Of course, there are perhaps other reasons for these programs to be popping up. The global health situation has cancelled almost every in-person event or at least forced an online substitution to take place since March 2020. Revenue may be down for many, if not all, organizations that don’t have other streams in place to work around the lack of merchandise sales and fan initiatives.

Regardless, experimenting with new revenue streams is important in an industry that’s notoriously difficult to make a profit in — at least on the team brand front — can’t hurt, right?

Subscription services

Kicking off with what is starting to become a trend, one of the most popular organizations in the space, Team Liquid, launched the beta for Liquid+ on August 11. The initiative provides an environment where “regular fan interactions earn opportunities for elite rewards, fan experiences, and access to players.”

North America organization Envy were next, announcing EnvyUS on November 9 with premium memberships costing $29.95 per year. Fellow North American org Cloud9 followed Envy just a day later, announcing Stratus. Starting on January 1, and costing $500 per year, they are taking a similar approach to their predecessors — providing an “exclusive annual membership experience” for “superfans.”

Cloud9 Stratus
Cloud9
Cloud9 are offering the most expensive subscription service to date.

The eye-watering disparity in price between EnvyUS and Cloud9 Stratus is somewhat off-set by the welcome package that the latter offers. It includes a mouse pad, custom keycaps, a keychain, and limited edition t-shirts & jersey. This may not make up for the $500 price tag, but C9 will likely offer more ‘free’ physical items throughout the course of the subscription.

Now, this has been done before. SK Gaming had their own subscription service, SK Insider, over a year ago; accounting for 50% of the organization’s revenue at one point according to their co-founder. This may sound promising for the more recent initiatives but revenue was much harder to come by back then, especially in scale, so it’d be irrational to think that level of contribution to an org’s income is likely in 2020 and beyond.

It is indeed encouraging to see such initiatives from major organizations though, and if they prove to be a success in the future then no doubt this type of offering will become commonplace in the industry.

Third-party platforms

There are third-party attempts to increase and deepen engagement already in play, too. Socios.com have partnered with the likes of OG, Team Heretics, and Natus Vincere to encourage participation from fans. They offer ‘fan tokens,’ which are effectively platform-exclusive currency that supporters buy with their own money and then use to engage in fan polls and other methods of garnering engagement.

Alliance Partnership with Socios
Alliance/Socios
Former TI champions Alliance are the latest to join Socios.com.

While it’s hard to say whether Socios.com are proving to be successful for teams on an engagement front, the involvement of longstanding and prominent orgs add a bit of credence to the concept.

Fnatic’s sneaky attempt

On November 11, around the time of Cloud9 and Envy’s announcements, London-based Fnatic revealed that they were to launch a crowdfunding attempt. Aimed at giving small pieces of the business to fans, they were hoping to reach a total of £1m in exchange.

The announcement coincided with the news that they had just raised an additional $10m, taking their investment to a total of around $35m to date, and proving that they weren’t simply turning to fans in a moment of desperation.

I see this as similar in motive to what the aforementioned organizations are doing. With a small sub-section of fans eventually owning a piece of the pie, they’re essentially buying into the future success of the team and are financially incentivized to support them for the foreseeable future.

hylissang inks new one year contract fnatic rekkles question marks remain
Riot Games
Fnatic have raised over their £1m target, reaching $1.2m on November 20.

If the goal of all of these efforts is to make fans stick around longer and be more emotionally (and financially, in some cases) invested, then Fnatic’s approach may be different but it has the same motive. You’re securing long-term fans that want to see you grow and succeed more than ever before.

Engagement isn’t easy

Now, keeping fans engaged with membership programs isn’t a light undertaking. Liquid, C9, and Envy are offering access to exclusive content that’s not available to the public — personnel is needed to make that happen. They also need to speak with their ‘superfans’ more often, and personnel is needed for that also. Hosting events, whether online and offline, requires plenty of hands in most cases too.

These teams can’t afford to now only focus on their paying fans, they need to keep their wider fan base happy with content, merchandise, experiences, and engagement that they’ve grown accustomed to. It’d also be advisable for them to try and obtain new fans also, and that’s not going to come easy.

These initiatives could well be a new, necessary stream of income for even the biggest of organizations, but it won’t be easy. This is just the start of things to come but I hope everything promised is fulfilled and such programs become a mainstay in the industry.