WoW Shadowlands Pre-patch update 9.0.2 notes: Class changes, trinkets - Dexerto

Call of Duty’s Battle Royale beast continues to batter its opposition. Even now it’s getting new players every day, and they need to know how to pick up a win. So here are the 5 best loadouts in Warzone.

Warzone’s rise has been meteoric and its combination of exquisite Call of Duty gunplay and Battle Royale excitement has sold people across the globe. The free-to-play shooter attracts new, intrigued gamers every day.

So it’s safe to assume that many will not be aware of the game’s greatest assets to own. More still, experienced players of the game may have become stifled by their existing options and fancy a change. So here we have the 5 best loadouts you can rock in Warzone.

How to get your loadout

For newcomers, you may be wondering how it is you can even equip your specialist loadout. After all, starting with a pistol doesn’t scream loadout freedom.

All you need to do to be able to use your loadout in-game is scavenge $10,000 and get yourself a loadout drop from the Buy Station.

Best loadouts

Some of these weapons have stood the test of time in Warzone and continue to be the go-to guns for guaranteed success. You may be using some of these already, but have you necessarily got the right attachments for them as well?

These are some of the most popular guns and attachments in Warzone.

Kilo 141

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

This ultra-reliable assault rifle is a god-tier weapon that has won many a player many a game.

These attachments make it quite a good utility gun and extremely powerful. Favoring power and precision, this setup makes the Kilo 141 effective at range and is basically an all-purpose killer across a sprawling Battle Royale map.

MP5

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

A classic weapon in the lineage of Call of Duty.

The MP5 is a quick, accurate, powerful killer. Its great iron sight allows for an extra attachment where it really counts, meaning you can snap to a target quicker. These lightweight settings allow you to sprint around the map and provide a quicker gathering of tools and faster looting.

Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor

Monolithic Supressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The Grau’s lesser recoil and damage over long-distances make it a killer companion to have.

With these attachments on the gun too, you really have yourself a versatile weapon that is effective at all ranges. Not only that, but a higher magazine and walking stability make the Grau 5.56 an extremely viable option in Warzone.

Bruen Mk9

Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor

Monolithic Supressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″

XRK Summit 26.8″ Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

An LMG in the best loadout guide? Surely not?

Surely yes. By reducing its magazine size and stabilizing its accuracy, it becomes a potent killer with high damage. Then you add an optic onto the top of it, and the Bruen suddenly becomes a weapon of mass destruction on the battlefield.

Kar98K

Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor

Monolithic Supressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

One shot, one kill.

The effectiveness of the Kar98K naturally hinges on the user’s ability to wield it accurately. But if so, then it’s an unstoppable one-hit machine. As a rifle, it naturally has a slower rate of fire, but its stopping power makes up for this tenfold. Attach a long scope and decrease the ADS time, and you can spot and snap an enemy in a split-second.

Five deadly, dynamic combinations that are winning formulas in the Warzone. You shouldn’t even need to test your skills in the Gulag with one of these loadouts in your arsenal.

Hopefully you enjoyed our 5 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and may it bring you more wins.

