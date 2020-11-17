WoW Shadowlands Pre-patch update 9.0.2 notes: Class changes, trinkets - Dexerto

With the MMORPG Giant’s upcoming expansion, Shadowlands, on the horizon, the developers have released the upcoming changes for certain classes and trinkets. We’ve detailed all of them here for you.
With the 9.0.2 pre-patch dropping on November 17 (or November 18 if you’re in Europe), you can expect to familiarize yourself with these changes in time for Shadowlands’ launch. We’ve compiled all of the changes Blizzard posted here for you below, breaking them down into each class for easy reading.
With this small pre-patch update, Blizzard hasn’t released a standalone patch note list. Instead, they’ve added these changes to the prior notes list with highlights in gold to indicate further changes.
There was also a small Hotfix on November 16, 2020, relating primarily to Battle for Azeroth. We have also included these here in their respective categories.
Class Changes
Death Knight
- Dark Command is now learned at level 9 (was 14).
- Anti-Magic Shell is now learned at level 14 (was 9).
- Death and Decay damage has been increased by 25%.
- Death Strike damage has been increased by 21%.
Demon Hunter
- Havoc
Unbound Chaos has been redesigned – Now causes your next Immolation Aura cast to increase the damage of your next Fel Rush by 300%. Lasts 20 seconds.
- Glaive Tempest is now affected by Mastery: Demonic Presence and its damage has been reduced by 15%.
Druid
- Growl is now learned at level 9 (was 14).
- Moonfire (Rank 2) is now learned at level 14 (was 9).
PvP Talent changes
- Master Shapeshifter: Balance Affinity no longer reduces the cast time of Starsurge and now also increases the damage of Wrath and Starfire by 20% for 10 seconds.
- Master Shapeshifter: Feral Affinity now only increases bleed damage by 30% (was 25%).
- Deep Roots now increases the damage required to break your Entangling Roots and Mass Entanglement by 250% (down from 400%).
Balance
- Moon and Stars now trigger each time you enter an Eclipse, instead of when using Celestial Alignment.
Hunter
- PvP Talent changes
Survival Tactics now reduces damage taken by 90% (down from 99%) and can now be used to reduce damage from spells that are already mid-air.
- Marksmanship
Trueshot now increases your Focus regen and Focus generation by 50% while active in addition to its current effects.
Mage
- General
Rune of Power (Talent) duration is now 12 seconds (was 15 seconds).
- Fire
Flamestrike damage reduced by 8%.
- Frost
All damage abilities reduced by 4%.
Monk
- Provoke is now learned at level 9 (was 14).
- Roll (Rank 2) is now learned at level 14 (was 9).
Paladin
- Hand of Reckoning is now learned at level 9. (was 14).
- Lay on Hands is now learned at level 14 (was 9).
- Holy
Light of Dawn healing has been increased by 25%.
Divine Favor now reduces the cast time of Holy Light and Flash of Light by 60% but no longer reduces their mana cost.
- Retribution
Vengeance Aura’s range has been increased to 40 yards (was 20 yards).
Luminescence now heals up to 5 allies, preferring injured targets (was all allies). Additionally, the range of this ability has been increased to 40 yards (was 20 yards).
Priest
- Discipline
Spirit Shell (Talent) absorb shield cap of 60% health is now shared among all casting Priests.
Spirit Shell (Talent) absorb shield duration is now 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).
Creatures and NPCs
- Rare elite creatures have received a health boost when faced with more than 20 players.
Items and Rewards
- To fix several visual issues with the S.E.L.F.I.E. Camera MKll, characters will no longer hold the camera in selfie mode.
- Heart of Azeroth’s secondary stats have been reduced by 20%.
The power of several legacy trinkets has been reduced in all content. The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 15%:
- Dead-Eye Spyglass
- Harlan’s Loaded Dice
- Lustrous Golden Plumage
- Peerless Alchemist Stone
- Tiny Electromental in a Jar
- Torment in a Jar
- Vial of Animated Blood
- Writhing Segment of Drest’agath
The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 25%:
- Azshara’s Font of Power
- Corrupted Gladiator’s Badge
- Corrupted Gladiator’s Insignia
- Galecaller’s Boon
- Manifesto of Madness
- Vita-Charged Titanshard
- The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 40%:
Ashvane’s Razor Coral
- Highborne Compendium of Storms
Player Versus Player
- The damage required to break root and fear effects while engaged in combat with enemy players has been increased by 25%.
World Events
- The additional second-week content of the Shadowlands Pre-patch, Death Rising, is now available. New quests can be found in Icecrown and capital cities, and you are advised to take extra precautions. Zombies are invading!
- The minions of the Maw are calling the rare spawns of Icecrown much more frequently.
- Players working on the Quel’Delar questline are now able to continue their adventures during the Death Rising events in Icecrown.
WoW Companion App
- When Shadowlands launches, players will be able to play Adventures and manage companions in the app after the Adventures system is unlocked.
- When Shadowlands launches, Shadowlands maps, World Quests, and Callings will become visible after the player has joined a Covenant Sanctum.
- Fixed an issue with Mac’Aree World Quests failing to display.
- Fixed an issue with Legion and Battle for Azeroth mission success chance and bonus loot displaying incorrectly or disappearing.
- Fixed an issue with character level up from Legion missions displaying the incorrect level.
- Reverted character sorting algorithm back to “descending level” followed by “alphabetical”.
The WoW pre-patch drops on November 17/18. It’ll give you plenty of time to get used to the changes prior to release.