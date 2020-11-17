 WoW Shadowlands Pre-patch update 9.0.2 notes: Class changes, trinkets - Dexerto
WoW Shadowlands Pre-patch update 9.0.2 notes: Class changes, trinkets

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:56 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 12:00

by Ava Thompson-Powell
World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Patch
Activision-Blizzard

With the MMORPG Giant’s upcoming expansion, Shadowlands, on the horizon, the developers have released the upcoming changes for certain classes and trinkets. We’ve detailed all of them here for you.

With the 9.0.2 pre-patch dropping on November 17 (or November 18 if you’re in Europe), you can expect to familiarize yourself with these changes in time for Shadowlands’ launch. We’ve compiled all of the changes Blizzard posted here for you below, breaking them down into each class for easy reading.

Death Knights standing together in a dark, stone room with their weapons and armor
Activision-Blizzard
How do the new class changes affect you?

With this small pre-patch update, Blizzard hasn’t released a standalone patch note list. Instead, they’ve added these changes to the prior notes list with highlights in gold to indicate further changes.

There was also a small Hotfix on November 16, 2020, relating primarily to Battle for Azeroth. We have also included these here in their respective categories.

Class Changes

Death Knight

  • Dark Command is now learned at level 9 (was 14).
  • Anti-Magic Shell is now learned at level 14 (was 9).
  • Death and Decay damage has been increased by 25%.
  • Death Strike damage has been increased by 21%.

Demon Hunter

  • Havoc
    Unbound Chaos has been redesigned – Now causes your next Immolation Aura cast to increase the damage of your next Fel Rush by 300%. Lasts 20 seconds.
  • Glaive Tempest is now affected by Mastery: Demonic Presence and its damage has been reduced by 15%.

Druid

  • Growl is now learned at level 9 (was 14).
  • Moonfire (Rank 2) is now learned at level 14 (was 9).

PvP Talent changes

  • Master Shapeshifter: Balance Affinity no longer reduces the cast time of Starsurge and now also increases the damage of Wrath and Starfire by 20% for 10 seconds.
  • Master Shapeshifter: Feral Affinity now only increases bleed damage by 30% (was 25%).
  • Deep Roots now increases the damage required to break your Entangling Roots and Mass Entanglement by 250% (down from 400%).

Balance

  • Moon and Stars now trigger each time you enter an Eclipse, instead of when using Celestial Alignment.

Hunter

  • PvP Talent changes
    Survival Tactics now reduces damage taken by 90% (down from 99%) and can now be used to reduce damage from spells that are already mid-air.
  • Marksmanship
    Trueshot now increases your Focus regen and Focus generation by 50% while active in addition to its current effects.
World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard
With the expansion’s release nearly here, things are being tuned further.

Mage

  • General
    Rune of Power (Talent) duration is now 12 seconds (was 15 seconds).
  • Fire
    Flamestrike damage reduced by 8%.
  • Frost
    All damage abilities reduced by 4%.

Monk

  • Provoke is now learned at level 9 (was 14).
  • Roll (Rank 2) is now learned at level 14 (was 9).

Paladin

  • Hand of Reckoning is now learned at level 9. (was 14).
  • Lay on Hands is now learned at level 14 (was 9).

  • Holy
    Light of Dawn healing has been increased by 25%.
    Divine Favor now reduces the cast time of Holy Light and Flash of Light by 60% but no longer reduces their mana cost.
  • Retribution
    Vengeance Aura’s range has been increased to 40 yards (was 20 yards).
    Luminescence now heals up to 5 allies, preferring injured targets (was all allies). Additionally, the range of this ability has been increased to 40 yards (was 20 yards).

Priest

  • Discipline
    Spirit Shell (Talent) absorb shield cap of 60% health is now shared among all casting Priests.
    Spirit Shell (Talent) absorb shield duration is now 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Creatures and NPCs

  • Rare elite creatures have received a health boost when faced with more than 20 players.

Items and Rewards

  • To fix several visual issues with the S.E.L.F.I.E. Camera MKll, characters will no longer hold the camera in selfie mode.
  • Heart of Azeroth’s secondary stats have been reduced by 20%.

The power of several legacy trinkets has been reduced in all content. The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 15%:

  • Dead-Eye Spyglass
  • Harlan’s Loaded Dice
  • Lustrous Golden Plumage
  • Peerless Alchemist Stone
  • Tiny Electromental in a Jar
  • Torment in a Jar
  • Vial of Animated Blood
  • Writhing Segment of Drest’agath

The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 25%:

  • Azshara’s Font of Power
  • Corrupted Gladiator’s Badge
  • Corrupted Gladiator’s Insignia
  • Galecaller’s Boon
  • Manifesto of Madness
  • Vita-Charged Titanshard
  • The effectiveness of the following trinkets have been reduced by 40%:
    Ashvane’s Razor Coral
  • Highborne Compendium of Storms
World of Warcraft Shadowlands Hotfix Patch
Activision-Blizzard
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to release later this month.

Player Versus Player

  • The damage required to break root and fear effects while engaged in combat with enemy players has been increased by 25%.

World Events

  • The additional second-week content of the Shadowlands Pre-patch, Death Rising, is now available. New quests can be found in Icecrown and capital cities, and you are advised to take extra precautions. Zombies are invading!
  • The minions of the Maw are calling the rare spawns of Icecrown much more frequently.
  • Players working on the Quel’Delar questline are now able to continue their adventures during the Death Rising events in Icecrown.

WoW Companion App

  • When Shadowlands launches, players will be able to play Adventures and manage companions in the app after the Adventures system is unlocked.
  • When Shadowlands launches, Shadowlands maps, World Quests, and Callings will become visible after the player has joined a Covenant Sanctum.
  • Fixed an issue with Mac’Aree World Quests failing to display.
  • Fixed an issue with Legion and Battle for Azeroth mission success chance and bonus loot displaying incorrectly or disappearing.
  • Fixed an issue with character level up from Legion missions displaying the incorrect level.
  • Reverted character sorting algorithm back to “descending level” followed by “alphabetical”.

The WoW pre-patch drops on November 17/18. It’ll give you plenty of time to get used to the changes prior to release.

5 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

Published: 17/Nov/2020 14:04

by Andrew Highton
cod warzone featured image
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Call of Duty’s Battle Royale beast continues to batter its opposition. Even now it’s getting new players every day, and they need to know how to pick up a win. So here are the 5 best loadouts in Warzone.

Warzone’s rise has been meteoric and its combination of exquisite Call of Duty gunplay and Battle Royale excitement has sold people across the globe. The free-to-play shooter attracts new, intrigued gamers every day.

So it’s safe to assume that many will not be aware of the game’s greatest assets to own. More still, experienced players of the game may have become stifled by their existing options and fancy a change. So here we have the 5 best loadouts you can rock in Warzone.

How to get your loadout

buy station in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
These contain access to your loadout and other items.

For newcomers, you may be wondering how it is you can even equip your specialist loadout. After all, starting with a pistol doesn’t scream loadout freedom.

All you need to do to be able to use your loadout in-game is scavenge $10,000 and get yourself a loadout drop from the Buy Station.

Best loadouts

Some of these weapons have stood the test of time in Warzone and continue to be the go-to guns for guaranteed success. You may be using some of these already, but have you necessarily got the right attachments for them as well?

These are some of the most popular guns and attachments in Warzone.

Kilo 141

kilo 141 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Kilo 141.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

This ultra-reliable assault rifle is a god-tier weapon that has won many a player many a game.

These attachments make it quite a good utility gun and extremely powerful. Favoring power and precision, this setup makes the Kilo 141 effective at range and is basically an all-purpose killer across a sprawling Battle Royale map.

MP5

mp5 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The MP5.
  • Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  • Stock: FTAC Collapsible
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

A classic weapon in the lineage of Call of Duty.

The MP5 is a quick, accurate, powerful killer. Its great iron sight allows for an extra attachment where it really counts, meaning you can snap to a target quicker. These lightweight settings allow you to sprint around the map and provide a quicker gathering of tools and faster looting.

Grau 5.56

grau 5.56 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Grau 5.56.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The Grau’s lesser recoil and damage over long-distances make it a killer companion to have.

With these attachments on the gun too, you really have yourself a versatile weapon that is effective at all ranges. Not only that, but a higher magazine and walking stability make the Grau 5.56 an extremely viable option in Warzone.

Bruen Mk9

bruen mk9 in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Bruen MK9.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
  • Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

An LMG in the best loadout guide? Surely not?

Surely yes. By reducing its magazine size and stabilizing its accuracy, it becomes a potent killer with high damage. Then you add an optic onto the top of it, and the Bruen suddenly becomes a weapon of mass destruction on the battlefield.

Kar98K

the kar98k in cod warzone
Infinity Ward
The Kar98k.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

One shot, one kill.

The effectiveness of the Kar98K naturally hinges on the user’s ability to wield it accurately. But if so, then it’s an unstoppable one-hit machine. As a rifle, it naturally has a slower rate of fire, but its stopping power makes up for this tenfold. Attach a long scope and decrease the ADS time, and you can spot and snap an enemy in a split-second.

Five deadly, dynamic combinations that are winning formulas in the Warzone. You shouldn’t even need to test your skills in the Gulag with one of these loadouts in your arsenal.

Hopefully you enjoyed our 5 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and may it bring you more wins.

For more news and guides on Warzone and CoD in general, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!