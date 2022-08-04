Major WoW Dragonflight XP change makes it much easier to hit Lv70

Blizzard revealed it’s introducing some major changes to the XP system in World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion which will make it easier to reach the level cap.

Dragonflight is World of Warcraft’s next major expansion and it seems like Blizzard is intent on shaking things up this time around.

Blizzard already revealed big changes to Talent Trees ahead of the official release, and it looks like the developer isn’t stopping there.

Blizzard’s next change involves XP progression in Dragonflight, as the expansion will make it much easier for players to reach the new level cap of 70.

Dragonflight XP change makes it easier to reach level cap

The news comes from Blizzard itself as relayed by the Wowhead community, which broke down the exact XP values changing in Dragonflight.

Blizzard changed the XP requirements across levels 1-60 to various degrees, with some massive changes coming in levels 1-9 and 31-60.

For example, levels 1-9 saw an overall XP decrease of roughly 92% with the highest change being a 23.30% decrease in XP needed to reach level 5.

However, the XP gains swing in the other direction once players reach level 10, as they will need slightly more XP gains in each level to level up compared to previous XP requirements.

Wowhead.com A graph detailing the XP changes coming to Dragonflight, courtesy of Wowhead.com.

However, from level 32 onward, the XP requirements drastically decrease — with XP requirements for levels 40-60 XP lowered anywhere from 50% to a staggering 77%.

It’s also important to note that Shadowland’s Chromie Time addition — which allowed players to level new characters in any of WoW’s past expansions — will have no XP penalty from levels 51-60.

Still, once players are on the final stretch to level 70, XP requirements once again raise quite a bit so it’s undoubtedly going to be something of a grind to reach the new level cap in Dragonflight.

Though it may take longer to reach level 70, these new XP changes are going to make it much easier to level up in the early-to-midgame, and essentially results in a 50% reduction in overall XP needed.