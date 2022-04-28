How to watch WoW mobile reveal: Time, streams, more

Blizzard Entertainment is finally unveiling the long-awaited World of Warcraft mobile. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the upcoming live-streamed event.

WoW mobile has been in the works for quite some time now, and Blizzard is finally ready to show off what they’ve been cooking up.

Since Microsoft made an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard for an insane $70 billion back in January, many WoW fans have been curious about how the move would change the trajectory of the project.

Now, Blizzard have announced exactly when we will get the first look at the Warcraft mobile game.

Advertisement

Where to watch WoW mobile reveal

The World of Warcraft mobile reveal stream will be held over on Blizzard’s official website.

Read More: Asmongold praises Blizzard for nailing WoW Dragonflight reveal

Blizzard have not yet said whether the live stream will also take place on their YouTube or Twitch channels – although it is very possible they might do so, as the company streamed the reveal of the WoW Dragonflight on Twitch.

When to watch WoW mobile live stream

The stream will go live on May 3 at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, and 5 pm BT.

Blizzard has not said how long the stream will last, nor if a release date for the game will be given.

What to expect from WoW mobile reveal

Twitch star Asmongold has been building hype for the WoW mobile announcement and has said bringing the world of Azeroth to devices “is a good thing.”

Advertisement

According to journalist Jason Schreier, there are currently two WoW mobile games in development, and we will get a glimpse at just one of them on May 3.

Schreier also said he’s “heard mostly positive buzz” about both of the projects.

After a very long dry spell, Blizzard is finally preparing to release a bunch of new games. This is one of two mobile Warcraft games that have been in development in Blizzard’s incubation department for several years. I’ve heard mostly positive buzz about both. https://t.co/Yrckhcv8PD — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 28, 2022

Hopefully, both long-term World of Warcraft fans and mobile gamers alike will have a game here that they all can enjoy.