Asmongold defends World of Warcraft Mobile experience: “It’s a good idea”

Asmongold defended the upcoming World of Warcraft spin-off mobile game, explaining why he thinks it’s a “good idea” and brushing off claims it will be another pay-to-win cash grab.

On March 7, Blizzard announced its upcoming plans for World of Warcraft, including when they’ll reveal the next expansion. They also teased what’s believed to be a spin-off mobile game, which they’ll unveil in May.

Not everyone in the community is on board with the idea — as evidenced by many early discussions about it.

However, Asmon is adamant that it’s a good idea, claiming it’s another means to draw people into the universe.

“I know there are some people who might be upset about this. People might not like it. But I actually am happy to see this. I’m glad that they are adding in a mobile game related to World of Warcraft,” said Asmon.

He elaborated further, adding: “That is another gateway to get people involved in the universe. This is another gateway to get people involved with the community. I don’t think mobile games are necessarily bad.”

However, he’s confident it won’t be a World of Warcraft mobile client. After all, the full MMO experience on a handheld device could prove challenging.

“Somebody isn’t going to do a mythic raid on a phone, right? That’s not going to happen. This is going to be a completely separate thing.”

Instead, he thinks it will be something loosely related to it like a tower defense game, which he thinks will be a welcome addition. “I’m fine with mobile games. I’m all for it. I think it’s a good idea for Blizzard to do.”

Asmon also rejected the idea of it being a cheap pay-to-win cash-grab. “Is it going to be pay-to-win? I mean, let’s say it is. Then, it’s the same as World of Warcraft. What’s the f**king difference? We’re already in it.”

Either way, it’s become a huge talking point among fans — especially after the latest announcement. However, it’s all speculation until the developers reveal more details, which isn’t happening until May.