Asmongold praises Blizzard for nailing WoW Dragonflight reveal: “This is insane”

Asmongold praised Blizzard for nailing the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion reveal, claiming they said everything he wanted to hear and plenty more, although he’s skeptical about one thing.

Blizzard finally revealed the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion on April 19. The lengthy presentation dove into all the nitty-gritty details. What’s more, players can already opt-in to sign up for the beta.

Asmon watched the presentation on stream and reacted to it along the way before giving a verdict in the end.

Not only did he pinpoint individual things about it that he loved, but he also praised the overall reveal.

“Holy f**k, man. Oh my god. I can’t even keep up with all this,” he said enthusiastically right after watching the reveal. “This is insane. In general, this is f**king badass. Just overall, this is f**king badass.”

First, he praised the new race and class combination. “It’s such a ballsy move to add in an entirely new race and have it limited to one class. If they want to do that, I’m down for it. The new dragon characters look f**king badass.”

Then, he followed suit with the new dragon-riding feature. “I’m so glad they’re doing this,” he said. “Remember I said they should do this with Alliance and Horde with a base horse and a base wolf? Now they’re doing it where everybody gets a base dragon!”

Finally, he gave his verdict on the expansion in a broader sense. “I feel like there is nothing they could have said that’s better than what they did say. I’m not sure what else I would be expecting to hear or see.”

He elaborated further, saying: “I think this is totally fine. Everything that they said were things I would have wanted. There’s nothing that they mentioned that made me feel like, oh, this is not that great.”

However, he admitted the jury is still out on one feature. “I am skeptical about the quality system and crafting. I don’t know how that’s going to go. I’m not sure yet. But I’m glad to see them trying ideas. I think that’s what it comes down to.”

One thing that wasn’t revealed in the presentation was when the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion would release. Blizzard previously stated it would come out sometime in 2022, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Still, that doesn’t change the fact Asmon likes what he sees so far, and once he’s able to sink his teeth into it during the beta, he’ll refine his opinion even more — for better or worse depending on how things progress.