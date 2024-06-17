How to watch the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat

The Campfire Chat for Diablo 4 Season 5 now has a stream date and start time; here’s what viewers can expect from the broadcast.

Blizzard Entertainment previously confirmed plans to host a Public Test Realm (PTR) for Diablo 4’s fifth season, akin to the test that launched weeks ahead of Season 4.

Players won’t have to wait long for more information about said plans, either.

Instead of streaming the usual mid-season Campfire Chat, developers will participate in a broadcast of the same name to detail what’s on the docket for the Season 5 PTR.

In a Blizzard News post, the developer confirmed the Season 5 Campfire Chat will take place on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 AM PDT.

Those interested in watching the show live can do so via the official Diablo channels on Twitch, Twitter/X, and YouTube.

The Blizzard announcement further notes the stream will feature a Q&A segment for players to have their questions answered live on the air by developers.

Blizzard Entertainment

Associate Director of Community Adam Fletcher will host the stream, alongside Lead Season Designer Daniel Tanguay, and Lead Live Class Designer Adam Jackson. The trio will provide a preview of the upcoming PTR, as well as detail how players can access it.

Like the PTR for Diablo 4 Season 4, the test realm will only be accessible to BattleNet users on PC.

The Season 4 PTR invited PC players to test the season’s biggest changes, chief among them Diablo 4’s itemization overhaul and new crafting system.

Because Blizzard has yet to formally unveil Season 5, there’s currently no word on what content the Public Test Realm will feature.

Based on the Season 4 PTR reveal, the Season 5 PTR’s contents, release date, and more will surface during the June 21 stream.