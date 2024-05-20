WoW Cataclysm Classic: Hunter class changes guide

The ever-reliable Hunter remains a dream for leveling and pursuing solo content, though it can occasionally lag behind in specific endgame situations. With some big changes on the way in World of Warcraft: Cataclysm, the class should ascend to the next level quickly.

Hunter players are no longer relying on mana to cast their abilities, with focus taking its place (as it did previously in the retail version of World of Warcraft). This changes several things, but the most important thing to be aware of is the most efficient ways to cycle between using focus and generating it.

Though it might be a bit of a culture shock for some at first, anyone who plays the more current version of the game will find it familiar and far more fitting for the class. Additionally, the way haste is now set up in Cataclysm should synergize well with the way Hunters function.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hunter class changes in Cataclysm Classic.

New Hunter spells and abilities

Level 81: Cobra Shot

Cobra Shot is an immediately recognizable Hunter ability that should slot nicely into most build rotations. It generates focus and, though most will spam Steady Shot to regenerate resources, the cast here is still a perfectly viable option and alternative.

Level 83: Trap Launcher

This new ability allows Hunters to place traps within 40 yards. The big upgrade here is that this can be done for any kind of trap, rather than just Freezing traps. Not attached to the global cooldown, it is a nice utility to have without being truly groundbreaking.

Level 85: Camouflage

Camouflage is an absolute game-changer for Hunters and arguably one of the strongest additions for any class this time around. Standing still renders the character totally invisible, while moving or taking damage shows the character’s silhouette. With a one-minute cooldown and one-minute duration, it’s technically possible for Hunters to stay permanently invisible.

Talents, Masteries and Spec changes

The biggest change across the board is that Hunters now no longer use ammo, making managing the class infinitely easier. In addition, they can carry up to five different pets to make sure that there is a companion available for every situation.

This system is further deepened by the fact that they can tame even more than that. The five pets are active and can be summoned at any time, but they can be swapped out for other tamed pets by visiting a stable master.

The other big change here relates to pet scaling, which should feel much more appropriate as time goes on. Pets should relate far more closely to the Hunter’s stats, in turn making Beast Mastery spec more competitive in PvE and PvP.

The addition of Aspect of the Fox is absolutely huge for the class, particularly as mechanics in raids and dungeons start to become more complicated. This new aspect allows Hunters to cast both Steady Shot and Cobra Shot while moving for excellent DPS maintenance and survivability.

Feign Death will no longer miss or resist, massively increasing its reliability in dropping aggro. Beast Mastery will also have access to a ton of talents that increase the effectiveness of Cobra Shot, including Careful Aim, which increases damage and cast time for stronger opening salvos.