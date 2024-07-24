Everything you need to do before WoW: The War Within’s full release

World of Warcraft: The War Within is set for a full release in August and, as with any expansion, a lot is set to change. As part of that, there are several things that completionists should try and get done before launch.

The pre-patch for the expansion is already live, ending the previous PvP and Mythic+ seasons in the process. Additionally, many of the major features from The War Within are already available for players to try.

Warbands are available for the first time, allowing multiple characters to be linked together via a shared bank, items, achievements and other features. There are also a ton of UI changes, the start of a fresh questline and a new event that’s scheduled to launch next week.

That said, there’s still plenty to do before the previous expansion says goodbye for the final time.

Everything to complete before the launch of The War Within

Blizzard Entertainment

In a post published on the official World of Warcraft side, the developer detailed all of the achievements from raids and dungeons that are going away next month.

RAIDS

Raids will no longer be “Awakened” when The War Within launches, and the following rewards, achievements, and teleports tied to them will no longer be attainable: Voyaging Wilderling mount attained from Awakening the Dragonflight Raids. “Awakened Hero” title attained from Heroic: Awakening the Dragonflight Raids. Raid teleports Path of the Primal Prison, Path of the Bitter Legacy, and Path of the Scorching Dream earned from Mythic: Awakening the Dragonflight Raids. Season 4 Awakened Raid Achievements: Awakened Storms: Normal, Heroic, Mythic Awakened Shadows: Normal, Heroic, Mythic Awakened Flames: Normal, Heroic, Mythic

After The War Within launches, the ability to obtain the Reins of Anu’relos, and Flame’s Guidance will become much more difficult. Learning the mount on any class also awards the Feather of the Blazing Somnowl and the Cinder of Companionship.

DUNGEONS

Mythic+ Season 4 ends, and the Font of Power will no longer appear in the Dragonflight Season 4 Dungeons.

will no longer appear in the Dragonflight Season 4 Dungeons. All Season 4 Achievements and rewards will no longer be attainable: Dragonflight Keystone Conqueror: Season 4 achievement and “the Draconic” title: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of 1500 during Dragonflight Season 4. Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season 4 achievement and its Infinite Armoredon mount reward: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of 2000 during Dragonflight Season 4. Dragonflight Keystone Hero: Season 4 achievement: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of 2500 during Dragonflight Season 4.



Keystone Hero Dungeon Teleports: The Azure Vault, Halls of Infusion, Neltharus, Algeth’ar Academy, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, Brackenhide Hollow, Ruby Life Pools, and The Nokhud Offensive.

In addition, you’ll need to get everything in WoW Remix done before that event ends on August 19 and be aware that the pre-patch Radiant Echoes event also departs just after the expansion launch on August 27.