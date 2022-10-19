Blizzard promises illusions for weapon artifacts will return in WoW Dragonflight

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

WoW Dragonflight players are celebrating after Blizzard Entertainment revealed they are bringing back illusions to artifact weapons to bump their style in the upcoming expansion.

WoW Dragonflight is almost here, and with it comes loads of changes including a brand new race & class as well as a massive overhaul to the game’s UI.

Although players are excited about the big changes coming to the MMO, there are a handful of smaller quality-of-life updates WoW fans have been hoping for including changes to cosmetics and transmogs.

Now, Blizzard has revealed that one of the smaller and more beloved changes is making a comeback, and players are thrilled.

Blizzard to bring back illusions to artifact weapons in WoW Dragonflight

On October 18, Blizzard revealed that the weapon illusions players can attach to artifacts would no longer be in the game.

The illusions became quite popular as they added some extra flare to the artifact transmogs.

However, a day later on October 19 WoW community manager Kaivax revealed the devs are working on a way to bring them back.

Blizzard Entertainment Doomhammer is one of the most beloved artifact weapons in WoW.

“We’re excited to make this function work, and we’re going to. The update to make illusions appear properly on Artifact weapons is going to require a lot of testing. We’re planning to do that in a patch soon after Dragonflight launches, but not this initial launch patch (10.0.2).”

Although the changes won’t be coming until after Dragonflight hits live servers, players were still happy that the illusions will make a return at some point in the near future.

One WoW player replied, “Thank you so much for this insight Kaivax. I look forward to enchanting appearances on my artifacts!”

