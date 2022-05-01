Asmongold explains why WoW Dragonflight has less hype than other expansions

After Asmongold’s fan’s pointed out that WoW Dragonflight is generating less hype than its predecessors, he explained why he thinks that’s the case, and what it could mean moving forward.

Blizzard revealed World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, on April 19. The next installment of the long-running MMO series is set to introduce a new area, a new race and class combo, and a whole lot more.

Asmon praised them for getting a lot of things right. However, his fans pointed out that Dragonflight’s trailers are generating fewer views on YouTube compared to previous expansion trailers, suggesting it has less hype.

The MMO Streamer of the Year explained why he thinks it’s happening, claiming it’s because World of Warcraft players are tired of being “fooled around,” so they’re probably waiting to see how it will play out.

“There are two videos on the World of Warcraft channel,” said Asmon. “There’s one video that has [almost] two million and another video that has two million. But it is still certainly less than Battle for Azeroth.

“The truth is that after two expansions, people are tired of getting fooled. People are tired of getting goofed around and annoyed by the same sh*t every time. So, a lot of people are just kind of waiting to see what’s going to happen.”

For that reason, he believes Blizzard needs to hit all the beats with this expansion to win back its audience. It’s something he’s mentioned in the past, and he even revealed some of the things they’ll need to do.

If that happens, he thinks it could win them over eventually.

“It’s the same as what happened with Legion. It took about a year or so for people to finally try the game out and play it again. I think the same thing could happen with Dragonflight.”

In a bid to open up the line of communication between developers and players, Asmon teed up an interview with World of Warcraft Game Director Ion Hazzikostas. So, he’s certainly doing his part to build hype.

As for whether the expansion will be successful, that’s a different story. However, Asmon has been impressed with what he’s seen so far, and considering how critical he’s been of the series, that’s a good sign.