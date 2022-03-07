World of Warcraft announce 2022 reveal date for next WoW expansion

Blizzard Entertainment have announced their upcoming plans for World of Warcraft, including the 2022 reveal date for the game’s next expansion. In a March 7 blog post, they explained what WoW fans should expect after Eternity’s End.

While WoW players have been hard at work in Shadowlands: Eternity’s End since the patch on February 22, 2022 – many have wondered what’s next for the franchise. Now, we have an answer, as the devs have announced the next expansion’s reveal date.

In the March 7 blog, Blizzard detailed where WoW, WoW Classic, and the WoW competitive communities stand and what they should expect.

Outside of current efforts in Zereth Mortis and Zul’Gurub, the devs also touched on the future of the franchise following the conclusion of this Shadowlands saga.

World of Warcraft announce reveal date for next WoW expansion

Blizzard will reveal the next WoW expansion on April 19, 2022 to showcase everything coming to the game with its new chapter.

With the Shadowlands saga nearing completion, the devs say they are “excited to show you what we’ve been working on and where your adventures in Azeroth will go next.”

In the meantime, they are keeping track of progress in Eternity’s End, waiting to see who can “achieve world-first” as Raid Finder and Mythic difficulty levels become available.

The rest of the blog post details plans for the WoW franchise, including this April’s esport offerings – which mark 15 years of WoW Esports.

The devs also teased an upcoming mobile WoW game, which is slated for a reveal in May 2022. For the majority of fans, though, the biggest takeaway from this blog will be the reveal date for WoW’s expansion.

In advance, Blizzard want its community to know one thing: “The future of Warcraft is bright.”